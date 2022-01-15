It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly one-hour Friday night show on TNT, which this week emanates from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

On tap for tonight’s show is Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds with the AEW Tag-Team titles on-the-line, Kris Statlander, Red Velvet & “Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford & The Bunny in an AEW Trios match, Adam Cole vs. Trent Beretta in singles action, as well as Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett in one-on-one competition.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, January 14, 2022.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (1/14/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual weekly intro and theme song and then we shoot inside the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. where fireworks and pyro erupt as the fans react in the background. The camera sweeps the audience as Excalibur and the rest of the commentary team welcomes us to the show.

From there, we are sent down to the ring where it’s time for our first of four advertised matches for tonight’s show.

Adam Cole vs. Trent Beretta

On that note, we hear the sounds of the popular entrance theme of Adam Cole, who makes his way out accompanied by Britt Baker, reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish), as well as The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson). The crowd does the “Boom!” and then “Adam Cole … BAY-BAY!” routine with him and then his music fades down.

After that, The Best Friends music hits and brings out Cole’s scheduled opponent for tonight’s opening contest — Trent Beretta. He settles in the ring as Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta, Chuck Taylor and Kris Statlander settle at ringside.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. Trent takes it to Cole straight out of the gate, blasting him with chops. Cole finally lands a kick and starts firing back with punches, however Trent answers back with more of his own.

Cole lands a knee to the gut, but Trent counters his follow-up attempt, leading to Cole getting scooped up and slammed down the hard way. Trent beats Cole down against the ropes with repeated punches and then knocks him out to the floor.

Once on the floor, we see all of Cole’s cronies flock to his side to check on him and help him out. Trent hesitates going out after him to follow-up on his attack, but ultimately decides to. This ends up backfiring on him, as Cole takes over on offense and brings the match back inside the ring.

With the action resumed inside the ring, Cole now finds himself in comfortable control of the offense, as he is now dominating the action. He hits a picture-perfect neck-breaker and then goes for the cover. After that, the action spills out to the floor again. Trent builds up a head of steam looking for a spear, but ends up gettnig sent into the steel barricade with a vengeance.

From there, Cole follows-up and beats Trent down some more as Excalibur talks us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues inside the ring. When we return, we see Cole still in control, however not for long after Trent hits a big overhead release suplex. He follows that up with a tornado DDT, pushing off the ropes in the corner. He goes for the cover after that, but Cole kicks out at two.

Cole fights back and then heads up to the top-rope. The commentators speculate that Cole is looking for the Panama Sunrise, however Trent stops him and climbs up after him. He hits a big high spot once up there, bringing Cole down the hard way for a close near fall. He hoists Cole up in the fireman’s carry position but Cole escapes out the back door and hits a back-stabber that keeps Trent down and out on the mat.

Now we see Cole tuning up the band in the corner of the ring, teasing a big super kick, but he walks right into the grasp of Trent, who launches him with a half-and-half. He goes to follow-up but Cole counters with a big brainbuster for a near fall. The crowd starts to make a ton of noise as the action and intensity in this one is starting to reach another level. The two fight out to the hard part of the ring apron where Trent hits a wicked pile driver that sees Cole crash and burn down to the ringside area on the floor below.

Trent brings Cole back into the ring and looks for a big high spot, but Cole counters it and hits a Canadian Destroyer that almost went wrong, as Trent was spiked on the top of his head. Cole immediately goes for the cover, however Trent kicks out at two to keep this one alive. We see some immediate replays of that and then when we return live, Cole is on the top-rope. He leaps off with intentions of hitting his Panama Sunrise finisher, but Trent avoids it and nearly takes Cole’s head off with a follow-up lariat.

After that, Cole counters Trent’s next attempted move with a big super kick. He hits another one for good measure and then once again heads to the top-rope with designs on ending this one with his Panama Sunrise. Trent stops him and hits a big counter. He goes for the cover after hitting a semi-finisher, but Cole kicks out. All of The Best Friends and The Elite / Britt Baker start to brawl at ringside. While that is going on, Cole hits a low blow and then follows that up by lowering the boom on Beretta from behind for the pin fall victory. Excellent opener here tonight between these two.

Winner: Adam Cole

Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett

After a quick vignette looking at Mercedes Martinez’s AEW debut and ongoing rivalry with Thunder Rosa stemming from the quarterfinals of the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament, we head back inside the PNC Arena where it’s time for our second match of the evening.

Shawn Spears’ theme hits and out comes “The Chairman of AEW.” Accompanying him to the ring is Wardlow. Spears gets in the ring where his opponent, Andrew Everett, is already standing and waiting.

The bell sounds and we are now off-and-running with our second of four advertised bouts this evening. Spears takes it to Everett straight out of the gate and it doesn’t take long at all before he connects with his C4 to finish off what was a completely one-sided squash match victory for The Pinnacle member.

Winner: Shawn Spears

After The Match: Shawn Spears Sends A Message To CM Punk

Once the match wraps up, Spears does his “Chairman of AEW” deal with the steel chair and then gets on the mic to deliver a message to his scheduled opponent on next week’s Dynamite — CM Punk.

Spears talks about seven years away from the ring being too long for Punk, whom he vows to expose next Wednesday night. He says he’s the guy you won’t see coming. He laughs and exits the ring to end the post-match segment.