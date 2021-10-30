It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to TNT with the latest edition of their one-hour weekly Rampage show, which this week emanates from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Rampage show is Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston in an AEW World Title Eliminator tournament semi-final match, Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal, as well as Dr. Britt Baker vs. Abadon in a Trick Or Treat No Disqualification match.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, October 29, 2021.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (10/29/2021)

This week’s edition of AEW Rampage kicks off on TNT with the usual signature opening that starts the show off each and every Friday night.

From there, we shoot inside Agganis Arena in Boston, Mass. where the camera pans the venue as the fans make some noise and the commentary team welcomes us to the show.

AEW Title Eliminator Tournament

Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston

Now we head down to the ring for our first match of the evening, as it’s time to see the latest action from the semifinal round of the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Bryan Danielson’s theme hits and the “American Dragon” makes his way down to the ring for this semifinal showdown against Eddie Kingston to determine the first finalist in the tourney.

He settles into the ring and his music fades down. We see a glimpse of the updated brackets for this tourney and then Eddie Kingston’s theme hits. “The Mad King” makes his way to the ring in a hurry, looking ready to fight.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our first of three advertised matches here on this week’s show. The fans immediately break out in dueling “let’s go Eddie!” and “let’s go Bryan!” chants.

Chris Jericho, Ricky Starks and Taz have some fun on commentary while Excalibur tries to keep the focus on the match, which is receiving an enormous amount of heat from the pumped up Boston fans inside Agganis Arena.

Danielson and Kingston are slow to get things going, as they are hesitant to let-loose on each other, showing a great deal of respect for the other man’s talent and ability. Danielson finally starts unloading with kicks and chops after backing Kingston in a corner.

Kingston ends up turning Danielson and blasts him with some heavy-handed Kobashi-like chops, as Jericho points out on commentary. Danielson catches Kingston coming off the ropes with a big leg lariat. He follows that up with a running boot to Kingston in the corner.

“The Mad King” rolls out to the floor to catch his breath. He grabs a steel chair and launches it into the ring as the fans start chanting his name again. Danielson starts firing up with kicks again but Kingston ends up taking over and now he dominates the action as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Kingston is still in control of the action. He continues to beat Danielson down for what seems like forever, with even Jericho pointing out on commentary how Danielson hasn’t landed a successful offensive strike or move since the first minute or two of the match.

The action heads to the top-rope, however Danielson ends up fighting back and he ends up launching Kingston off the top with a belly-to-belly suplex. Kingston lands hard on the top of his shoulders and head. Now after the guys get back to their feet, Danielson fires up and starts taking over, bringing the crowd to life again in the process as he kicks the crap out of a quickly fading Kingston.

We watch as Danielson stalks Kingston in the corner, as the camera shows a close-up shot of Danielson’s chest — which is completely and totally beet red from chops by Kingston earlier in the bout. Danielson misses his big shot and Kingston ends up laying him out. Both guys are down and out and as they slowly come back to life, we hear the ring announcer inform us that 15 minutes have gone by in this time limited contest.

The two trade strikes from their knees all the way back to their feet. Danielson ends up decking Kingston with a spinning back-fist that knocks “The Mad King” senseless. The entire crowd in Boston jump to their feet and cheer and applaud in a standing ovation as both guys struggle to get back up.

Jericho points out how rare it is to see a standing ovation in the middle of a match. The fans chant “AEW! AEW!” as Kingston crawls over to Danielson. Danielson slaps a triangle choke on Kingston and starts elbowing Kingston in the dome as he squeezes away. Kingston passes out and the ref calls for the bell. With the win, Danielson moves to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Winner and ADVANCING to the finals of the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson

Eddie Kingston Turns Down Handshake From Bryan Danielson

When we return from the break, we see Danielson still in the ring celebrating his victory and pointing to his bright red welted up chest. We then see highlights from the Danielson-Kingston match. We are shown Danielson extending his hand for a handshake to Kingston after the match, only for Kingston to refuse and exit the ring and head to the back.

Eddie Kingston Gets In CM Punk’s Face

Tony Schiavone is standing by with CM Punk. “The Best in the World” talks about how great it is to be in Boston for the first time since he has returned. Punk overhears Eddie Kingston yelling off-camera about how he didn’t tap out, questioning why the bell was called for.

Kingston walks into the camera frame and tells Punk he knows him. He asks what’s so funny. He says he’ll fight him right now. Security breaks them up and Kingston yells again that he knows Punk as he walks off. Punk asks Schiavone if they’re out of time. Schiavone says they are.

Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin

Now we head back inside Agganis Arena where Matt Sydal’s theme hits and he makes his way down to the ring for his trilogy bout against fellow high-flyer Dante Martin.

The commentators talk about the great two matches these guys have already had against each other. Sydal settles into the squared circle and his music dies down.

We hear the theme for Dante Martin and out he comes accompanied by Lio Rush. Rush settles in his spot at ringside and Martin settles in the ring. His theme cuts off and now we’re about to get this one underway.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with the third match in the series between these two. Sydal and Martin go face-to-face and end up shaking hands in a sign of respect before locking up and getting after it.

Straight out of the gate we see some super creative offensive exchanges and wild high spots from both guys that pops the crowd over-and-over again. Martin sends Sydal crashing out to the floor as Rush cheers him on.

Martin springboards onto the middle turnbuckle and hitting a moonsault onto Sydal on the floor. Starks jokes on commentary about how he can do that move too, as he’s done it in his pool a few times. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

As we settle back in from the break, we see the action start to pick back up as these two pick up the pace and intensity and begin hitting high spots like crazy again. Martin nearly finishes off Sydal, however he keeps it alive — for now. Moments later, Martin hits his double springboard finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Dante Martin

Mark Henry’s Pre-Main Event Split-Screen Interview

We return from the break and are shown some highlights of what went down with Eddie Kingston and CM Punk after Kingston passed out and lost the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament match against Bryan Danielson in tonight’s opener.

From there, we shoot to our weekly pre-main event interview hosted by “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry. He asks Abadon for her thoughts on tonight’s Trick Or Treat No Disqualification match. Abadon just grunts.

Henry then asks Britt Baker for her thoughts and she talks about having zombies with her as well, pointing to Jamie Hayter and Rebel behind her with zombie face paint on. Henry notices Abadon has disappeared. Baker questions where she is. That’s how the pre-main event interview segment wraps up.

Trick Or Treat No Disqualification Match

Abadon vs. Dr. Britt Baker

We head back inside Agganis Arena now where the Rampage commentary team runs down some announced matches for upcoming shows, including bouts for next week’s Dynamite and Rampage. We then head back down to the ring for the introductions of our main event of the evening.

“The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts then begins the pre-match introductions for our main event, noting that this is a Trick Or Treat match with no disqualifications, and that if Abadon wins, she earns a future shot at the AEW Women’s Championship.

Baker’s theme then hits and the AEW Women’s Champion makes her way out and heads down to the ring with her zombie face-painted pals Jamie Hayter and Rebel. She settles into the ring and waits on the entrance of her opponent for tonight’s main event.

Abadon’s theme hits and she makes her way out to the ring, in trademark creepy fashion. She settles in the squared circle and now it’s time to get this one underway. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our headline bout of this week’s Rampage on TNT.

Early on, Abadon creepily stalks Baker around the ring, however Baker ends up on the floor where she directs traffic — telling Hayter and Rebel to go under the ring and grab her some tricks for this Trick Or Treat No DQ match. They pull out a table and a steel chair as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Abadon slam a chair onto an already laid out Baker in the middle of the ring. She hits the ropes and bounces off the chair laying on Baker with a back-splash senton. She then grabs the chair and wedges it between the top and middle ropes in the corner.

Baker and ends up ramming Abadon into the chair moments later for a close near fall. Afterwards, Hayter and Rebel drag Abadon under the bottom rope and lay her across the table set up at ringside. Baker climbs to the top-rope but Abadon fights her way free. Jericho and Starks get into an argument on commentary as they talk about the blatant interference by Hayter and Rebel and how this is a no DQ match so it’s allowed.

Meanwhile, Baker and Abadon duke it out on the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. We see Baker go for a swinging neck-breaker to put Abadon through the table. Instead, they bounce off of it and crash down to the mat at ringside. The commentators point out how that hurts worse than when the table does break. Baker, hell bent on putting Abadon through the table still, tries suplexing her through on it on the floor, however they just bounce off the seemingly unbreakable table again.

Abadon fires up and beats Baker down some more before reaching under the ring and grabbing a black sack. She brings the sack into the ring as the commentators speculate what it could be. She opens it up and dumps a ton of thumbtacks onto the mat. The commentators react to Baker’s facial expression when seeing this, speculating that she is having flashbacks to her unsanctioned match with Thunder Rosa where thumbtacks were heavily involved.

We see Abadon tease a DDT to Baker on the pile of thumbtacks scattered on the ring mat. Baker fights free and hits the ropes but Abadon ends up hitting a Rock Bottom-style move, planting Baker back-fist onto all of the thumbtacks. She goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out at two. Baker recovers and throws the chair in Abadon’s face, Sabu-style. She then puts Abadon’s head through the steel folding chair and running and hitting a big stomp on it. She puts the glove on and then sees Abadon fire up and shuck the chair off like nothing happened.

Baker grabs a handful of thumbtacks and smears them in Abadon’s mouth. She blasts Abadon with a super kick and then slaps her in the Lockjaw with the glove on and a ton of thumbtacks still in Abadon’s mouth. Abadon bites at the fingers of Baker while the fans chant “Holy sh*t!” Abadon bites her way free and stands up but Rebel and Hayter hit the ring apron. Hayter attacks Abadon from behind. Abadon tries biting Rebel but Baker rolls her up into the tacks and pins her for the victory.

Excellent, excellent main event from these two. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. is awesome, folks. Baker looks at her bloody hand as she grabs her title and heads up the ramp to the back alongside Hayter and Rebel as the commentators wrap up this week’s show on that note. That’s how this week’s show ends, thanks for joining us!

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker