AEW Rampage took place on Friday, October 4, 2024 with a taped show from Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured below are complete results.

* Katsuyori Shibata & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) def. The Elite (Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson & Jack Perry).

* Renee Paquette interviewed Kris Statlander, who said she was the biggest & toughest, but Kamille interrupted and said she was it before showing her shoulder, which TBS Champion Mercedes Moné told Statlander she better watch.

* Kamille (w/ Mercedes Moné) def. Zoey Lynn.

* There was a vignette of Deonna Purrazzo & Taya Valkyrie demanding respect.

* Anna Jay was interviewed by Renee Paquette, where she thanked Will Ospreay for the kind words on Twitter. Anna Jay then demanded someone to try her because she had to prove a point.

* Queen Aminata def. Harley Cameron.

* Serena Deeb attacked Aminata after the match, but Dr. Britt Baker DMD made the save.

* The Acclaimed (Billy Gunn, Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) called out MxM Collection, telling them to stay out of their business.

* The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy) def. The Learning Tree (Big Bill & Bryan Keith) (w/ Chris Jericho).

