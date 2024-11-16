Ricochet and Dante Martin main event this week’s edition of Rampage!

AEW Rampage 11/15/24

From the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut!

Match #1. Hikaru Shida vs. Leila Grey

Hard chops by Grey and a bulldog out of the corner. Grey tries some mounted punches but Shida throws her off and delivers a missile dropkick from the second rope. Question mark kick by Shida and a Falcon Arrow gets the win.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Rating: NR

Harley Cameron is in the back with Renee and she plays guitar and signs a song.

Match #2. Mark Briscoe vs. Ariya Daivari w/ Smart Mark Sterling

Flying forearms by Briscoe and a Redneck Kung Fu uppercut. Vertical suplex by Briscoe and we’re heading outside the ring. Briscoe bounces Daivari’s head off of everything but Mark Sterling provides a distraction and Daivari drops Briscoe with a neckbreaker. Back from commercial and Daivari looks for a superplex but Briscoe shrugs him off the top. Briscoe misses a running big boot and Daivari locks in a sleeper. Short-arm clothesline by Daivari and a DDT. Two count. Daivari looks for a shoulder tackle but Briscoe is up and he’s not having it. Flying forearms by Briscoe. Two. Three. Corner clothesline by Briscoe and a sheer drop fisherman’s buster! Two count. Daivari fights out of a Jay Driller and delivers a clothesline. Rolling Death Valley Driver by Briscoe. Briscoe goes up top for the Froggy Bow but Daivari trips out the legs. Daivari now wants the Jay Driller but Briscoe back body drops him. Sterling provides a distraction and Rocky Romero assists. Brsicoe uses the chair to springboard off and take out both Daivari and Sterling. Back inside the ring and the Froggy Bow finishes this one.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Rating: **1/2. Perfectly acceptable TV match for Rampage.

Match #3. Komander vs. Rocky Romero

Both guys trade arm drags and we reset. Komander walks the ropes and arm drags Romero, twice. Suicide dive by Komander takes out Romero. Back in the ring, Romero catches Komander springboarding off the ropes and delivers a facebuster for two. Both guys are fighting on the top turnbuckle and Romero gets the better of the exchange with a superplex. Two count. Romero works over the lower back of Komander with some elbows off the ropes as we go to a commercial break. Back from break, Komander hits the rope with a springboard moonsault to the floor. Missile dropkick back inside the ring by Komander, who looks for a moonsault but eats a pair of knees. Sliced Bread by Rocky. Two count. Running powerslam into the corner by Komander! Komander heads up top again, looking for the rope walk Shooting Star Press! One, two, three.

Winner: Komander

Rating: **3/4. Another perfectly fine match for Rampage. Komander is great in spot matches like this, but let’s see AEW really try to do something with him at this point.

In the back, Lexy Nair is with Anna Jay. Anna Jay says it’s worth the risk tomorrow night, and with no rules, she’s capable of anything.

Match #4. La Faccion Ingobernable vs. Richard Holliday & Alec Price

Mortos eats a few dropkicks from Price but he barely moves. Pop-up Samoan drop by Mortos! Mortos tags Rush, who throws Price into his corner and calls for Holliday. Running avalanche in the corner and a dropkick to the back of the head by Rush. Rush throws Holliday outside and Rush does Rush things. Dralistico throws Alec Price into the steel steps on the outside of the ring as Rush finishes Holliday off with the Bull’s Horns.

Winners: LFI

Rating: NR

MVP is with Lexy Nair. MVP was impressed by Komander, so he’ll be facing Shelton Benjamin tomorrow night on Collision.

Match #5. Ricochet vs. Dante Martin

Both guys miss a dropkick and Ricochet gets a back slide for two. Dante wants a sunset flip but Ricochet counters with a tieres as Martin lands on his feet and hits a dropkick. Martin flips to the apron and Ricochet goes underneath. Both guys miss moonsaults and land on their feet but Martin catches Ricochet with a jumping knee to the face. Inside the ring, Ricochet connects with an enziguiri and a springboard elbow for two. Snap mare by Ricochet and a roundhouse kick to the back, as he stays in control throughout the commercial. Ricochet runs into a boot in the corner and then a right hand. Martin cartwheels over the corner and almost loses his footing, springboarding into another cartwheel that takes out Ricochet. That wasn’t the intended move… but it worked. Suicide dive by Martin and a springboard cross-over splash. Two count. Martin looks for the half nelson but Ricochet looks for Vertigo, but settles for a Northern Light’s suplex and a brainbuster. Running Shooting Star Press gets two. Martin fights out of a fireman’s carry but walks into a superkick. Martin tries to leap over Ricochet but gets caught with a Blue Thunder Bomb. One, two, no! Deadlift Saito suplex by Ricochet! Spirit Gun (is that the name?) aka the running Hidden Blade to the face gets the one, two, three.

Winner: Ricochet

Rating: ***1/4. There’s levels to this game, and Dante Martin is on his way, but Ricochet proved he’s on top right now. Really fun TV main event here.

Final Thoughts: Really, this is a completely acceptable episode of Rampage. Unless the show is live, we know what we’re getting. Some average matches, a good main event, and a build to Collision. 7/10.