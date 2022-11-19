– The Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Rampage on TNT opens live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho are on commentary.

– The show opens with Ricky Starks defeating Lance Archer in a World Title Eliminator Tournament match. Starks will now face Brian Cage in the semi-finals on the Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show. Archer attacks after the match and chokeslams Starks on the steel ring steps as Cage watches from the ramp.

– Tony Schiavone interviews ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara to hype the Fatal 4 Way at Full Gear. Jericho believes that Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli will be at odds in the match despite being partners. He walks away assuming that he and Guevara will work together. Guevara says, “We’ll see about that.”

– FTW Champion Hook retains over Lee Moriarty. Moriarty puts up a good effort but Hook counters a move and locks on his RedRum finisher to secure the win. He is now 16-0 in AEW.

– Tony Schiavone talks to Rush and Jose backstage, along with 10 and John Silver of The Dark Order. Rush threatens to squish Silver like a cockroach next week.

– Athena defeated Madison Rayne in a quick match. Rayne was unhappy with how aggressive Athena has been in her matches against local talents as of late. After the match, Athena continues attacking Rayne, and strikes referee Aubrey Edwards before applying another submission to Rayne. ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez came out and chased Athena off.

– Renee Paquette interviews The Factory and The Best Friends, with Rocky Romero, to set up a 5 vs. 5 match for the Zero Hour pre-show at Full Gear. The fifth man for The Best Friends is supposed to be a mystery partner but it’s Danhausen.

– A new teaser for House of Black airs.

– Mark Henry interviewed the main event competitors. Eddie Kingston and Jun Akiyama didn’t talk but Ortiz did a lot of ranting. Konosuke Takeshita said this will be a nightmare for Kingston, not a dream match.

– Jun Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. Kingston started off with Takeshita, and eventually hit Akiyama with a cheap shot while Ortiz had Takeshita distracted. Akiyama tagged in and hit Kingston with a cheap shot on the apron. Akiyama hit Ortiz with a piledriver, then they double teamed Ortiz for a pin attempt. The match took another picture-in-picture as the action got more aggressive. All four traded power moves and several suplex variations. Kingston and Akiyama traded Exploders. Kingston hit an enziguri but Akiyama came back and sent him to the floor with a knee. Akiyama ended up finishing Ortiz off with a knee in the corner, then an Exploder for the pin. Rampage went off the air soon after the pin.

