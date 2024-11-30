We’ve reached hour three of our Thanksgiving weekend programming block!

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 11/30/24

From the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania! Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Matt Menard are on commentary.

Match #1. Thunder Rosa vs. HarleyGram

Drop toe hold by Rosa and a float over for one. Top wrist lock by Rosa but Harley counters. Arm drag by Harley and a roundhouse kick over the top rope from the apron. Another arm drag by Harley. Roll up by Harley gets two. Harley rips the mask off.. IT IS HARLEY CAMERON. Chops by Rosa and a big dropkick. Thunder sets Harley up in the corner in the Shattered Dreams position.. but dropkicks the stomach instead. Two count. Pendulum by Rosa and she gets a two count on Harley. Throat thrust by Harley and some knees to the stomach. Harley puts the Hologram mask back on and hits an avalanche in the corner. Harley wrenches Rosa’s knee over the middle rope and delivers a 619. Rosa rips the mask off of Harley again, this time on the outside, of the ring. Back inside the ring, Rosa gets the double underhooks and finishes with the sit-out package piledriver.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Rating: **1/4. Nice showing here from Harley Cameron, who is continually growing as an in-ring wrestler.

Match #2. Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Katsuyori Shibata, Atlantis Jr., and Mascara Dorada

Shibata quickly grabs a hold of Darius’ ankle and he jumps to the ropes. Martin with a big dropkick to Dorada and a tag to Andretti. Inside-out tieres by Dorada but Andretti cartwheels out. Enziguiri by Dorada and Atlantis Jr. gets the tag. Double team powerbomb and Andretti barely kicks out at two. Martin gets the tag and it’s a pair of back elbows. Electric chair by Top Flight into a senton on Atlantis Jr. and Martin got CRUSHED. Two count. Roll up by Atlantis Jr. for two. Back slide for two. Powerslam by Atlantis Jr. and rolling crucifix driver! Two count. Dante gets the tag and hits a big dropkick to Atlantis Jr. and a diving double stomp. Andretti in now with a hip toss and a dropkick by Darius. Atlantis Jr. with a superkick to Dante and a hurricanrana to Andretti. Rolling Thunder Cutter to Darius and Shibata gets the tag. Hard elbows by Shibata and a stalling dropkick in the corner. Butterfly suplex to Dante for two. Spinning back kick by Dante and a sunset flip, but Shibata rolls through and PKs him. Dorada comes off the top with a double dropkick. Fosbury Flop by Dorada to Andretti. Shibata with a double ankle lock to Top Flight but Action Andretti comes in… and feeds Shibata a bunch of shots that he eats. Andretti kicks Shibata which causes him to wrench the knee of Dante. Dorada with a double jump arm drag and a tilt a whirl backbreaker by Andretti. 450 Splash by Dorada gets two. Dante with an arm ringer to Dorada but Andretti dropkicks Dorada into a German by Darius. Spinning chicken wing slam by Dante. Two count. Bottom rope assisted Flatliner by Darius to Shibata gets two. Atlantis Jr. saves Dorada from a brainbuster and double superkick to Andretti. Back handspring by Andretti. Splashes to everyone by Andretti but Dorada is there with a superkick. Sit-out Death Valley Driver by Atlantis Jr. and a Shooing Star Press by Dorada finishes this one.

Winners: Atlants Jr., Mascara Dorada, & Katsuyori Shibata

Rating: ***. If you enjoy lucha libre, this is your match. Lots of fun flashy stuff, but not much substance. Poor Top Flight, though.

Match #3. The Beast Mortos vs. Serpentico

Serpentico uses his speed early and is able to take Mortos down with a tieres. Arm drag by Serpentico and a running European uppercut in the corner. Mortos misses a knee charge in the corner and lands on the floor, allowing Serpentico to follow up with a suicide dive. Serpentico comes off the top with a diving crossbody but Mortos grabs him and throws him into the ropes, bringing him crashing down with a pop-up Samoan drop. Running Euroepan uppercut in the corner and an enziguiri by Mortos, followed by a powerslam. Two count. Hard right hands by Mortos and a dragon screw leg whip as we go to commercial. Back from break and Mortos plants Serpentico with a powerbomb to the knee and a discus lariat finishes this one.

Winner: The Beast Mortos

Rating: **1/4. Serpentico got in a surprising amount of offense in this one, but Mortos does Mortos things and he ruled.

Kamille is laid out in the back amid some commotion.