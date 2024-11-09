Four matches highlight this week’s Rampage, including a big rematch in the main event!

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 11/8/24

Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Matt Menard are on the call tonight and we’re getting right to the action!

Match #1. Hikaru Shida vs. Viva Van

Both women trade waist locks until Shida ends it with a mat return. Running knee by Shida as Van was draped over the apron on the outside of the ring. Van with a rolling wheel kick back inside the ring and she grabs a quick two count. Shida ducks a right hand and delivers one of her own, as both women engage in a brawl. Misdirection by Shida as she comes off the top with a missile dropkick. Mounted punches in the corner and a bulldog by Shida. Running knee strike gets two. Question mark kick by Shida and the Falcon Arrow finishes this one.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Rating: *1/2. Barely more than an enhancement match but Shida’s offense looked good.

Harley Cameron is with Renee Paquette and Cameron goes off about how difficult her year was.. but they ran out of time.

Match #2. The Dark Over. vs. The Undisputed Kingdom vs. The Infantry

Reynolds is taped up and he starts with Bravo. Taven quickly comes in to hit a big dropkick in the face and away we go. Irish whip into Bennett’s boot and a rolling elbow to Bravo. Bennett gets tripped up by Dean and is on the business end of a Stunner on the apron. Bravo drops the knee to the back of the head and Bennett is double-teamed on the outside. Snap suplex by Bravo back inside the ring and Bennett is in trouble as we go to commercial. Diving back elbow in the corner by Bravo and a back breaker/fist drop combo. Two count. Bravo knocks Taven from the apron but turns around into a huge spinebuster from Bennett. Nobody there for Bennett to tag, so he tags Jon Silver. Silver clears the ring and connects with a huge back body drop to Bravo. German suplex to Dean. Cross-arm trapped backstabber by Silver gets two. Taven tags himself in and dumps Reynolds over the top. Superkick to Bravo. Leg lariat to Dean. Taven goes up top and moonsaults off the middle turnbuckle to the floor. Lee Moriarty from Shane Taylor Promotions is on the far side of the ring and distracts Taven, who gets crotched on the top. Russian leg sweep/running single leg dropkick combo by Dark Order! Reynolds tags himself in and pops Dean up into a Silver elbow. Death Valley Driver by Bennett to Dean. Taven misses a corner splash and Reynolds pops him up into a knee. Taven pops Reynolds up into the Boston Bayonet. Powerbomb/Zig Zag combo by Taven and Bennett and that’ll get the win!

Winners: The Undisputed Kingdom

Rating: **3/4. These matches can get cluster-y but this one was good to follow, as the UE gain a little bit of momentum.

Cage and Archer’s music hit and they attack The UE from behind. Blackout to Taven! Powerbomb/chokeslam combo to Bennett! Lexy Nair is in the back with Roderick Strong and he isn’t surprised that MJF would hire The Don Callis Family to do his dirty work. Jake Roberts is here, and he wants Roderick Strong to back off the recruitment of The Beast Mortos. If Strong can’t back himself up, then maybe Jake can have Mortos do it for him. Strong says let’s do it on Collision.

A video package of The Vendetta is shown.

Match #3. Top Flight vs. BEEF & JD Drake

Private Party are watching this match in the back, by the way. BEEF cartwheels out of aclothesline and dropkick Dante. Drake gets the tag and a tieres by Dante takes him over. Diving clothesline by Dante in the corner. Drake tries to suplex Dante but Darius blocks it. Drake backs Dante into the corner and throws him into a big BEEF hip attack. Tag to Drake and a falling headbutt gets two. Cannonball in the corner by Drake allows BEEF to get another two count. as we go to a full commercial. Dante backflips over Drake as we come back from commercial, but Drake hits a huge lariat for two. BEEF with a crossbody to the back of Dante and a spinebuster from Drake. BEEF goes up top but Darius grabs the boot before dragging Drake to the floor and hitting a DDT. BEEF crashes and burns of the top and Dante is there with a jumping knee. Hammerlock ddt/single leg trip combo gets the win on BEEF.

Winners: Top Flight

Rating: **1/2. Not a bad match but it’s Rampage so we know Top Flight are going to be here getting a win.

Match #4. Lio Rush vs. Komander

Unbelievably fast start as both guys do stuff I can’t keep up with, and trade pin falls, too. Rush eventually bails to the outside and Komander holds center ring. Komander backflips off the middle rope and Rush lays him out with a huge lariat. Overhand chop by Komander and he tries to walk the ropes but Rush holds up and hits a snap back suplex for two. Komander rolls to the outside and Rush thinks about a suicide dive, but gets caught. Rush instead moonsaults off the bottom rope and takes Komander out. Rush in control as we go to another commercial. Back in the ring and Komander is fighting back with chops, trapping Rush in the ropes and laying in some strikes. Rush takes Komander out with a running body block and a frog splash. Two count. Rush tries a handspring kick but Komander kicks out the legs. Springboard arm drag and a Wasteland. Standing moonsault. Two count. Komander thinks about a running Shooting Star Press but Rush traps the leg momentarily. Both guys on the apron now and Komander tries a backstabber (why?) but Rush holds on and Komander lands hard. Tope suicida by Rush, who rolls Komander back in the ring and connects with a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Rush heads up top but Komander rolls out of the way, so Rush settles for a powerbomb into an F5! Another two count, and Rush is getting frustrated. Rush goes up top again and misses the frog splash, but he charges Komander and gets sent into the buckles with an overhead belly-to-belly! Two count. Moonsault by Komander gets two. Komander walks the ropes for the Shooting Star Press but he misses, settling for a roll up for two. Basement enziguiri by Rush and a bottom rope assisted Stunner sets up the frog splash for the win!

Winner: Lio Rush

Rating: ***1/2. Rush gets his win back and we maybe headed to a best-of-seven series here, and that would be awesome. Nice TV main event for Rampage this week.

Final Thoughts: Four matches for Rampage is the sweet spot. Each match got a chance to breathe and we saw some decent wrestling throughout the night, capped with a heck of a lightweight main event. 7.5/10.