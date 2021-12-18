It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which was taped on Wednesday night at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s show is Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford in a Submission Match, the return of American Top Team’s Dan Lambert, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and The Young Bucks vs. Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero and Best Friends, as well as Santana & Ortiz, The Lucha Bros & Eddie Kingston vs. The Acclaimed, Daniel Garcia & Team 2point0.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is the big announcement from AEW President Tony Khan regarding the date and location of the start of the first-annual Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, December 17, 2021.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (12/17/2021)

This week’s edition of AEW Rampage kicks off with the usual cold open package and then we shoot inside the sold out Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas where fireworks and pyro erupts as Excalibur and the rest of the commentary team welcome us to the show.

Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & The Young Bucks vs. Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero & Best Friends

From there we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance music of The Young Bucks and out comes Nick and Matt Jackson for our opening contest of the show.

The two head out to the entrance ramp accompanied by Brandon Cutler. They stop and wait for their other tag-team partners for this featured eight-man tag-team contest. On that note, Adam Cole’s popular theme song hits and out he comes along with Bobby Fish.

All four men head to the ring together and we watch as Cole finishes up his fan-friendly entrance routine, with the fans doing the “Adam Cole … Bay-Bay!” chant along with him. The theme for Cole dies down and now the four wait on their opponents to make their way out.

We hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero and the original Best Friends duo of Chuck Taylor and the returning Trent. All four head to the ring together and their music wraps up. Excalibur then quickly plugs some of the advertised matches for next week’s AEW Holiday Bash special events on Wednesday and Friday night.

Now the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running, with Matt Jackson and Chuck Taylor kicking things off for their respective teams. We hear Taz put over the recent mean streak shown by Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks as he jumps off to an early offensive advantage. It doesn’t last long, however, as Romero picks up the pace and shifts the momentum into his favor.

Jackson heads over and tags in Bobby Fish. Fish tries his luck with Taylor, however he experiences the same results, with Taylor controlling the action. Chuck tags in Orange Cassidy and the two hit a double-team spot on Fish. Taylor takes his spot on the ring apron as Fish heads over to tag in Adam Cole.

Cole enters the ring and the crowd noise picks up as they react to the sight of Cole and Cassidy standing across from each other. Cole then pulls a typical heel move, backing off and tagging out before engaging in anything physical. Nick Jackson takes his spot in the ring, but immediately finds himself on the defensive.

Cassidy takes Nick up to the top-rope and follows him up there. After they finish their climb, we see Cassidy do his dramatic hands up and back down into his jeans pockets as the crowd explodes. Cassidy then hits a big spot, but before he can capitalize and follow-up with anything else, in comes the rest of Nick’s teammates for a three-on-one sneak attack that helps Nick establish the offensive control of the match.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Chuck and Trent in the middle of a fired up offensive spurt. They stop the physicality briefly because of their need to give the people what they want — which is a Best Friends hug in the middle of the ring. The crowd pops big for that and then the high-spots continue, as each of the four guys on both teams take turns flying off the top-rope and/or leaping from the ring to the floor to splash on a member of the opposition.

Finally, we see Trent hit his Crunchy finishing move to score the pin fall, picking up the victory for his team in what was an excellent opening match on this week’s show. After the match, Cassidy, Romero, Chuck and Trent all back into different corners of the ring. They pause briefly and then meet in the middle of the ring to give the people what they want one final time, as they do another Best Friends hug before we head to another commercial break.

Winners: Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero & Best Friends

Men Of The Year Beats Down Cody & Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara Makes Save

As we settle back in from the break, we see Dan Lambert along with The Men of the Year — “All Ego” Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky — standing on each side of him.

The American Top Team founder goes on to bring up AEW President Tony Khan, claiming that he’s in between worlds with everything he has going on in AEW and with the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL franchise that he owns.

From there, Lambert then brings up Khan’s promise to run AEW like a fan and make the company one where those who succeed and thrive do so based strictly on their own merit. He then mentions how that’s not how things turned out as well.

After he rants for a bit longer, he is interrupted by the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of Cody Rhodes. “The American Nightmare” quickly heads down to the ring. He gets inside the squared circle and approaches Lambert, Page and Sky, pausing for a moment to let the crowd react.

Now we see Cody reach out and snatch the microphone out of the hand of Lambert. Lambert quickly snatches it right back from the hands of Cody. A few seconds later, a big brawl breaks out and quickly the numbers disadvantage plays against Cody, as Page and Sky beat him down.

Eventually, Dustin Rhodes sprints down to the ring and tries to lend a helping hand to his brother. Instead, he joins Cody on the mat getting attacked by The Men of the Year. Finally, Sammy Guevara runs down to make the save.

The TNT Champion heads to the top-rope and does a double jump moonsault onto Page and Sky. He clears the ring of the heels and stands tall as the crowd roars with approval in the background. That’s how this segment ends.

TBS Women’s Title Tournament Semifinalists Vignette

We shoot to a vignette looking at the four remaining semifinalists in the ongoing TBS Women’s Championship Tournament. The two semifinal matches remaining in the tourney designed to crown the inaugural TBS Women’s Champion includes Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill on one side of the bracket, and Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose on the other.

All four women are featured in talking heads spots during the vignette, making their case for why they are going to go on to win the whole tourney and become the first-ever TBS Women’s Champion.

Submission Match

Penelope Ford vs. Tay Conti

Now we head back to the ring for our next match of the evening. This one features Penelope Ford going one-on-one against Tay Conti in a Submission Match that was set up during this past Wednesday night’s AEW Winter Is Coming special event.

Ford makes her way to the ring first, accompanied by The Bunny. Out next is her opponent, the martial arts black belt and submission specialist Tay Conti. Conti makes her way out accompanied by Anna Jay, who wishes her luck and then heads to the back.

Conti charges down to the ring and gets this one off with a bang, attacking Ford to get this one off-and-running. We see some back-and-forth action early on, with Conti looking to finish Ford off early with a submission. Ford then shifts the offensive momentum into her favor.

We see Ford look for a couple of submission attempts of her own. Ultimately, Conti survives them all and a few moments later, secures a modified choke after taking the back of Ford. This leads to Ford tapping out, giving Conti the win in this Submission Match.

Once the match wraps up, we see The Bunny hit the ring and attack Conti. Ford recovers and joins her, and the two use their trademark brass knuckles to lay her out. Then they exit the ring to a bunch of heel heat to end the post-match scene.

Winner: Tay Conti

Owen Hart Cup Kicks Off In May, Wraps Up With Finals At Double Or Nothing 2022

Now we head to the promised update on the “when and where” for the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup tournaments that take place with the first-annual installment in 2022 as part of AEW’s new working partnership with The Owen Hart Foundation.

The official Owen Hart Cup tournament graphic flashes across the screen as the commentary team runs down the updated information per AEW President Tony Khan.

We hear that the men’s and women’s tournaments will take place starting in May, with the finals of each tourney set for the AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view, which is likely to take place in May, the same month that the previous three DoN PPVs were held.

Finally, it is also announced that the widow of the late, great Owen Hart — Dr. Martha Hart — will be on-hand at DoN 2022 to award the winners of the men’s and women’s tourney’s with the Owen Hart Cup trophy. We are also informed that more details regarding the first-annual Owen Hart Cup will be revealed on next Wednesday’s Dynamite: Holiday Bash special event.

The Acclaimed, Team 2point0 & Daniel Garcia vs. Santana & Ortiz, The Lucha Bros & Eddie Kingston

After the Owen Hart Cup updates, we stick with the commentary team, as they run down some new matches announced for upcoming AEW shows. Included is the confirmation of Orange Cassidy vs. Adam Cole, Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho in a TBS Women’s Championship Tournament semifinal match, as well as a Christmas Party with Dr. Britt Baker & Tony Schiavone.

Also announced is Hook vs. Bear Bronson in a singles match for the Christmas Day edition of AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash on the special night of Saturday next week.

Finally, the AEW Women’s Championship will be on-the-line at the AEW Battle of the Belts 2022 special event on TNT on January 8, as Dr. Britt Baker will be defending against former title-holder Hikaru Shida.

From there, we shoot backstage for the weekly pre-main event split-screen interview hosted by Mark Henry and featuring the ten competitors scheduled for tonight’s ten-man main event match. The five heel members talk briefly until Eddie Kingston interrupts on behalf of the five babyface members of the opposing team. He is annoyed at the process of doing this pre-match interview and asks if they want to talk about it or be about it. He imitates the closing line that “The World’s Strongest Man” uses to wrap up this weekly pre-main event interview segment every Friday night.

Now we head to the ring for our final match of the evening, as the theme hits to bring out The Acclaimed. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster make their way out doing their freestyle rap gimmick, with the other three members of their team — Team 2point0 (Wes Parker & Matt Lee) as well as Daniel Garcia — also heading to the ring with them. They are attacked from behind, which cuts Caster off in mid-rap to get this one off-and-running with a bang.

The brawl spreads around the ringside area among the ten participants in this match. The bell doesn’t ring for a while, as the actual bout itself has yet to get started inside the squared circle. Finally it does and here we go with this headline contest.

After the match gets going in the ring, we see the Lucha Bros dominating the action, beating down Caster and keeping him isolated in the ring and away from his corner, preventing him from making the tag to one of his fresher four teammates.

We see Kingston tag in and he’s still a ball of energy, as he unloads with a vengeance on Bowens, who tagged in for his team as well. “The Mad King” continues to dominate the action for a few more moments and then he tags in Santana. The Inner Circle member ends up getting beaten down by a numbers game disadvantage.

Santana ends up isolated on the floor at the ringside area, where he finds himself on the wrong end of a beatdown from Daniel Garcia who hits a running kick to the face as he lands on the ring apron in Roman Reigns drive-by-spot fashion. Once the action resumes in the ring we see Garcia steal the win with a pin over Kingston as he holds a handful of his tights for unfair leverage.

Winners: The Acclaimed, Team 2point0 & Daniel Garcia

After The Match: Jurassic Express Stops Beatdown, Has Staredown With Lucha Bros

After the match, the brawl continues as the heels keep beating down the babyfaces. They hold a lifeless Kingston up and Garcia runs over and blasts him with the boombox that The Acclaimed carries to the ring with them during their entrance. The heel beatdown continues until finally we hear the familiar sounds of the theme music of Jurassic Express. All five members of the heel team form a line and they stand down the ring ropes facing the entrance side of the arena.

Unfortunately for them, however, a fast-one was pulled on them, as the trio of Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Christian Cage sneak in through the crowd behind them, entering the ring and evening the odds of justice as they beat down the five teammates to the delight of the fans inside the Curtis Culwell Center. Jurassic Express ends up noticing the AEW Tag-Team Championship belts laying on the mat.

They pick them up, which the current title-holders, The Lucha Bros, happen to notice. We see a prolonged staredown between the two teams until finally, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus hand the titles over to their rightful owners. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!