Is this the best Rampage card ever, on paper? Yes. Yes it is.

AEW Rampage 12/6/24

From the Fishers Event Center in Fisher, Indiana! Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard, Excalibur, and Chris Jericho are on the call tonight.

Match #1. Continental Classic Blue League: Mark Briscoe (0) vs. Kazuchika Okada (1)

Drop toe hold by Okada sends Briscoe into the guard rail on the floor. Okada follows up and sends Briscoe into the ringpost head-first. Back in the ring, DDT by Okada. Briscoe is busted open, by the way. Hard elbows by Okada and a headbutt, but Briscoe fires back with some big chops. Briscoe runs right into a flapjack as we go to commercial. Running back elbow in the corner by Okada and some European uppercuts send Briscoe reeling. Briscoe tries to go up and over to the apron but Okada follows with a big boot. Both guys on the top rope now and Okada thinks superplex, but Briscoe hops over him and delivers some Redneck Kung Fu! More chops by Briscoe and a flying forearm. Running clothesline in the corner and a big T-bone suplex! Lariat by Briscoe and a Fisherman’s buster only get two! Briscoe tries for the Death Valley Driver but Okada goes to the eyes. Air Raid Crash neckbreaker by Okada. Body slam by Okada and a big elbow drop off the top rope. Okada flips everyone off but Briscoe counters a Rainmaker with a rolling Death Valley Driver! Briscoe goes up top… Froggy Bow! One, two, no! Okada counters a Jay Driller with a roll up for two. Tombstone by Okada and both guys are down! Briscoe hits the ropes but runs into a dropkick. Briscoe tries for the Jay Driller again but he can’t get him. Again he tries. Okada holds on to Briscoe’s wrist… Rainmaker! One, two, three!

Winner: Kazuchika Okada (4)

Rating: ***3/4. Strong opener tonight and Okada came in calm and cool, but Briscoe made him work towards the end.

Chris Jericho is here and he talks about being interrupted last night on Ring of Honor TV, and here’s his opponent for Final Battle.

Enter Matt Cardona.

Cardona says he isn’t the kid Jericho met fifteen years ago, and Jericho agrees, but says that at the end of the day… he’s still Zach. Jericho slaps Cardona and Cardona responds in kind, but here’s Bryan Keith. Keith blasts Cardona in the face with a belt buckle and Cardona is left laying.

Match #2. Continental Classic Blue League: The Beast Mortos (0) vs. Daniel Garcia (1)

Mortos misses a charge and eats a big boot. Two. Low dropkick by Garcia but Mortos suplexes him over the top and to the floor! Mortos tries to charge in the corner but Garcia sidesteps him and sends him flying into a steel chair. Mounted punches in the corner by Garcia. Garcia charges now but Mortos steps up and connects with a huge lariat. Back in the ring, pop-up Samoan drop by Mortos! Two count now as we go to a commercial. Back from break and Garcia delivers a standing vertical suplex. Running clothesline in the corner by Garcia but Mortos calls him on. Garcia winds up clubbing Mortos down but a Saito by Garcia gets two. Big boot by Mortos and a reverse Slingblade. Two. Snap mare and a neck twist by Mortos. Powerslam gets two. Garcia comes back with a superplex off the top but Mortos kicks out at two. Shoulder breaker by Mortos and a big discus lariat for two. Mortos goes up top but misses the corkscrew moonsault! Crucifix by Garcia gets two. Big overhands by Garcia but Mortos is back with a headbutt. Garcia stumbled but jackknifes Mortos for the win!

Winner: Daniel Garcia (4)

Rating: ***1/2. Garcia gets a much-needed win as Mortos drops to 0-2 in the tournament. Another strong match in the tournament with Garcia finally using his wrestling acumen to get the win.

The Vendetta vs. ???

Pump kick by Deonna and a tag to Vakyrie .Running Meteora in the corner. Powerbomb by Deonna! Her opponent is not small and that was a big impact. Fujiwara armbar by Purrazzo gets the win.

Winners: The Venderra

RatingL NR