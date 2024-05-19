Hour three of the Saturday Night Double Header starts… now!

AEW Rampage 5/18/24

From the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon! Matt Menard joins Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness at the commentary table and here comes Kyle!

Match #1. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Lee Moriarty

Running knee by Kyle to Moriarty against the ropes and a slap to the face of a seated Moriarty. SLEAZY KYLE. Kyle works over the shoulder of Moriarty with elbows but Moriarty pulls him into the middle turnbuckle face-fist. Moriarty works over the arm as we head to commercial. Kyle fights out of a headlock with a spinning back low kick. Back suplex into a straight ankle lock by Kyle as Moriarty fights to the ropes… and gets there. Running knee to the chest by Kyle, before looking for a brainbuster, but Moriarty blocks it. Wrist lock by Moriarty in the middle of the ring and he snaps the fingers of Kyle! Border City Stretch by Moriarty in the middle of the ring but Kyle holds on, gets to his feet, and drills him with a Regal Plex! Both guys trade open hand strikes, kicks, and knees in the center of the ring before hitting the mat at the same time. Arm ringer by Kyle as he holds on to the hammer lock and jumps for a gullotine choke. Moriarty headbutts his way out! Kyle locks in a triangle choke but Moriarty wants a powerbomb but Moriarty is almost out! Kyle releases the triangle and connects with a PK. Falcon Arrow into a straight armbar by Kyle and Moriarty taps!

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

Rating: ***1/2. Love the struggle in matches like this. Kyle, as I’ve said, is top tier to me and when Moriarty gets a chance in these situations, he always delivers.

The Acclaimed and Lexi Nair are in the back. Billy Gunn says he has an issue with authority, like The Elite, for example. Max talks about how well his new music video is doing.

Match #2. Rush vs. Cody Chhun

Rush ducks a charge and Chhun eats the corner hard. Bull’s. Horns. Woof.

Winner: Rush

Rating: NR

For some reason, Rush isn’t done, and he beats poor Chhun all around the ringside area. Rush strangles Chhun with a camera chord and a bunch of referees break it up.

After the match, Lexi Nair is with Bryan Danielson, who just left the trainer’s room. FTR won’t be able to make it to Dynamite, but Danielson will. Danielson says The Elite don’t like to work on Saturdays, so take your best shot on Wednesday.

Match #3. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Robyn Renegade

Snap mare by Purrazzo and a top wrist lock. Hip toss by Purrazzo and a straight armbar but Renegade gets to the ropes. Bicep slicer by Purrazzo as we go to a commercial break. Back from break and Renegade connects with a flying forearm. Renegade pulls Purrazzo over the middle rope and hits a double stomp to the back. Two count. Purrazzo fires back with a pump kick that stuns Renegade. Purrazzo locks in the Venus de Milo and this one is over.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

Rating: *1/2. Not much more than a squash here, but a good win for Purrazzo and Renegade has gotten a lot of reps in lately.

After the match, Purrazzo locks in the double armbar again but Thunder Rosa is here to make the save. Purrazzo ducks out of the ring, waits outside, and then attacks Thunder from behind. Purrazzo tries to escape up the ramp but Thunder catches her and throws her into the LED board before Purrazzo finally escapes.

Lexi Nair is with Sonjay Dutt. Dutt says he heard that The Elite have put a price on the head of Bryan Danielson. That said, this week on Dynamite, Satnam Singh will take a step up to the plate.

Match #4. Brian Cage vs. Anthony Bowens w/ Max Caster & Daddy Ass

Leap frog by Bowens and an around the world DDT. Cage stumbles but spinebusters Bowens. Running European uppercut in the corner by Cage and a big Saito suplex. Two count. Cage rolls to the apron and Bowens dropkicks his knees out. Bowens comes off the apron with an attempted hurricanrana but Cage catches him and powerbombs him into the ringpost! Cage with some boots to Bowens on the floor and a back suplex on the apron. Inside the ring now, Cage curls Bowens and then dumps him with a fallaway slam. Cage runs into a big boot in the corner but he catches Bowens coming off the top rope in a suplex position, only for Bowens to roll him up for a two count. Punch and kick combo by Bowens. Kitaro Crusher! Two count. Swinging Full Nelson slam by Cage. Bowens heads to the apron and Cage follows, only to get DDT’d! Bowens looks for something on the apron but Cage shoves him head-first into the post and follows up with a deadlift superplex inside the ring. Long two count. Bowens flips out of a pump handle driver but he gets caught with a lariat. Cage wants a Drillclaw but Bowens flips out and hits a pair of superkicks and a running knee to the face. Bowens throws Cage into the corner and almost hits the referee, who ducks to cover, allowing Cage to go low on Bowens! Drillclaw finishes this one.

Winner: Brian Cage

Rating: ***1/2. Brian Cage… getting a win? Nice! Cage looked like a million bucks in this match and Bowens absolutely kept up his end of the bargain.

Final Thoughts: Entertaining episode of Rampage tonight that was bookended by two good, competitive wrestling matches. O’Reilly continues to do his thing since returning from injury, and I’ll wonder if he’ll be running into his old buddy Adam Cole anytime soon. Purrazzo and Thunder continued their feud, and Cage go a win, strengthening the group opposing the AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Fun show tonight. 7.5/10.