The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Varsity Athletes

Best Amigos vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Dustin Rhodes vs. Bishop Kaun

AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Danni Bee

AEW Rampage 5/19/23

Jim Ross, Taz, Chris Jericho, and Excalibur are on commentary this afternoon from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas!

Match #1. Best Amigos vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Moxley starts with some brutal knees to Bandido before missing a short arm clothesline. Up and over by Bandido and a dropkick to the face force Moxley to tag Yuta. Yuta spits in Chuck’s face but gets Trent instead. Elbows are traded in the center and Trent arm drags out of an Olympic Slam attempt. Chuck takes the fight to Yuta on the floor, throwing him face-first on the guard rail. Yuta waits for his opportunity and chop blocks Chuck from behind. Back in the ring Claudio in with a delayed vertical suplex before tagging Moxley, who gets lit up by chops from Trent. German suplex by Trent. Make that two. Now a half-and-half by Trent sends Moxley reeling. BCC are on the floor now as Best Amigos hit stereo dives to the floor. Trent comes off the rope with a cross body but Claudio pushes Moxley out of the way and counters with a European uppercut. It looks like we’re supposed to see a PIP here, but there is no Rampage feed. Back from break and Moxley is pounding on Trent in the corner. Trent ducks a charging Moxley and counters with a tornado DDT. Tag to Bandido, who comes in with a tornillo off the top to Claudio and a pop up hurricanrana. Springboard hurricanrana from the apron with a cover gets a two count. Claudio looks for a suplex but Bandido reverses with a deadlift, but Claudio wiggles out and tags Yuta. Yuta with a crossbody off the top but Bandido catches him, adjusts, and holds him up for a delayed vertical suplex! Soul Food and half-and-half combo by Best Friends and YOU’VE GOT TO GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT! Stuck piledriver by Chuck to Yuta! Two count. Seatbelt by Chuck but Moxley breaks up the pin by dropkicking Yuta in the stomach, very cool spot. Superkick by Bandido to Moxley but Moxley responds with a big lariat. Flying knee by Trent to Moxley. Lariat by Claudio. Yuta rolls up Chuck for a quick two. Yuta heads up top but gets caught by Chuck, who looks for the Awful Waffle but Claudio hits a running European uppercut. Paradigm Shift by Moxley and a rocket launcher from Claudio and Yuta and this one is over.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: ***1/2. This was great fun. BCC are on another level, Bandido is really showing out, and the Best Friends are always entertaining.

Match #2. AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Dani Bee

Elbow by Jade and a fallaway slam. Pump kick by Jade and this is over.

Winner and STILL AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill

Rating: NR

Smart Mark Sterling asks if that’s the best Texas has to offer? Here comes someone else.

Match #3. AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Genesis

Irish whip. Spear by Jade. Jaded.

Winner and STILL AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill

Rating: NR

Smart Mark Sterling wants another challenger to make it 60-0, but instead, they get Taya Valkyrie!

Taya drops Jade with the Road to Valhalla and asks.. who’s that bitch? Jade will see Taya t Double or Nothing!

Match #4. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. The Varsity Athletes

Woods and Caster start but Daddy Ass gets himself tagged in and runs over Woods with a shoulder block. Nese gets tagged in and gets a sidewalk slam for his trouble. Triple scissor. Double suplex by Bowens and Caster to Nese for two, but Nese eventually muscles Caster back to his corner and tags Woods. Quick tags now as Caster is grounded and beat on in the corner. Back from break and Bowens gets the hot tag and clears the ring. Kick combination and a Kitaro Crusher by Bowens. Daddy Ass tosses Woods to the outside as Nese hits a spinning back kick to a grounded Bowens. Nese looks for a tag but nobody is there, running into a combo by Bowens that ends with a superkick. Arrival by Bowens and the Mic Drop by Caster finish this.

Winners: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

Rating: *1/2. This match happened and that’s what I’ll say about it.

Recap of Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong is shown. Chris Jericho rips up the document saying Adam Cole can’t be in the arena after challenging him to a unsanctioned match at Double or Nothing! Cole says that’s exactly what he wanted, and heads into the arena as we go to break.

Back from break, Cole jumps the barricade and charges Jericho at the announce desk! A hockey fight breaks up but security is here and it’s a pull apart brawl.

Match #5. Dustin Rhodes vs. Bishop Kaun w/ Prince Nana

We’re in Texas, baby, and that means Dustin Rhodes main events the show. Kaun jumps Dustin before the bell but it doesn’t last long as Dustin clotheslines Kaun over the top to the outside. Dustin lays in some chops on the floor before rolling Kaun back inside and hitting a reverse atomic drop. Dustin hits the ropes but gets tripped up by Prince Nana, as Kaun throws Dustin face-first into the cameraman at ringside and Dustin is busted wide open. Neckbreaker by Kaun before draping Dustin over the apron and hitting a neckbreaker on the floor. Kaun on the offensive on the floor, with some chops and elbows. Back inside the ring, Dustin fights back but misses a charge in the corner and Kaun delivers a big clothesline that gets a two count. Running headlock by Kaun in an interesting decision. Dustin fans on a snap powerslam and Kaun responds with an Air Raid Crash for a one count! Dustin fires up and the crowd is behind him, delivering hard right hands and clotheslines. Drop down uppercut by Dustin and a snap powerslam. Mounted punches in the corner by Dustin now, but Kaun escapes and drops Dustin throat-first on the top rope. Dustin still has life and hits the Code Red for a two count. Piledriver by Dustin gets a long two. Back body drop by Dustin but Kaun rolls through for two. Shotgun dropkick by Kaun but he misses a charge and Dustin plants him with the bulldog. Final Reckoning by Dustin gets the win!

Winner: Dustin Rhodes

Rating: **3/4. Good stuff in the main event here, which felt like a house show main event… in a good way. Dustin can still go albeit at his own pace, and it was nice to see Kaun get some singles time.

After the match, Brian Cage hits the ring and decimates Dustin Rhodes with a powerbomb. Swerve is here and he likes what he sees, but Keith Lee is here to make the save. Lee disposes of everyone but Swerve, who’s waiting for him in the ring. Lee takes his time as the Mogul Embassy attack Lee from behind. Kaun cracks Lee with a chair and Cage hits the F-5! Swerve goes up top as Lee is seated in a chair, and Lee delivers a big stomp driving Lee’s head in the mat.

Final Thoughts: A quick sixty minutes this week and that’s a good thing. I don’t know what Rampage is going to become once Collision starts, but give me one stellar match each week like the Best Amigos vs. The BCC and it’ll make each show fly by. I admire AEW for trying to do something with Lee and Dustin and Swerve I just… I just don’t feel it yet. 6.75/10.