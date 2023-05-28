It’s the go home show for Double or Nothing! Let’s see what we’ve got on tonight’s show

The Acclaimed vs. LFI

Ethan Page & The Gunn Club vs. ???

Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Hikaru Shida

AEW Rampage 5/25/23

From the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada! Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Jim Ross are on commentary tonight.

Match #1. Trios Match: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. LFI

Bowens chops Dralisitico in the corner but Dralistico back flips over Bowens and sends him to the floor with a headscissors. Bowens right back with the Kitaro Crusher before tagging Caster. Vance in with a fall away slam that sends Caster into Daddy Ass, who gets the tag. Fall away slam now by Billy and a pair of scoop slams. Billy looks for Scissor Me, Timbers, but Rush breaks it up and a brawl officially breaks out. Caster now alone in the ring with LFI and gets a triple boot beat down. Rush takes control and does Rush things to Caster on the outside but Bowens and Billy join the fun and it’s a melee. Caster eats a running super kick in the corner by Dralistico as we’re finally back in the ring. Double clothesline and everyone is down. Billy gets the tag and clears house before hitting the Fameasser on Vance. Two count as Jose puts Vance’s boot on the rope. Jose gets tossed in the ring and it’s Scissor Me, Timbers to the manager. Discus lariat to Billy and Caster breaks it up. Springboard Code Breaker to Bowens from Dralistico but Bowens comes back The Arrival before tagging Caster who drops the mic for the win.

Rating: *3/4. Not very good here. The crowd was hot for The Acclaimed but it was a bunch of punch and kick spots until the finish.

After the match, Bowens seemingly accepts the Open House Challenge for the AEW World Trios Championship.

Match #2. Ethan Page & The Gunn Club vs. ???

The enhancement fellas in the ring don’t even get their names announced, so… Austin starts with #1 after a body block. Colten in now with boots in the corner. Austin back in with his own boots now. Quick tags. Knee lift and lariat combo by The Gunns. Page in now but gets a jawbreaker for his trouble and #2 is tagged in. #2 clears the ring with right hands but Page floors him with a right of his own. Page with an iconoclasm before sending #2 into a 3D Flatliner and that’s it.

Winners: Ethan Page & The Gunns

Rating: NR

Page says since they took out Isiah last week, the Hardy’s don’t have a partner.

Hook is announced as the replacement for Isiah vs. Page and The Gunns.

Match #3. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Hikaru Shida

Big knee by Shida to Rose in the corner, before suplexing Shafir on Rose. Slingblade by Britt gets two. Snap suplex by Britt bets another two count. Shafir pulls Britt into her corner where Nyla Rose chokes her directly in front of the corner camera. Body slam by Rose who controls Baker throughout the break. Back from commercial and Britt ducks a high kick from Shafir before tagging in Shida. Shida with an enziguiri to Shafir and a palm strike to Rose. Big elbow to Shafir before mounted punches by Shida in the corner. Missile dropkick by Shida gets a two count. Baker in now with a fisherman’s neckbreaker to Shafir but Rose breaks up the pin by body slamming Shida on everything. Rose sets Baker up on the top rope but misses the diving knee before sending Rose to the floor with the low bridge. Meteora by Shida off the apron to Rose. Lockjaw attempt to Shafir but Shafir hits a judo throw and a roll up. Shida hits Shafir with the katana which allows Baker to finish this one with the Lockjaw.

Winners: Hikaru Shida & Britt Baker

Rating: **1/4. Nice little tag team match here with Baker and Shida having surprisingly good chemistry together.

After the match, the Outcasts are shown standing over a fallen Jamie Hayter.

Match #4. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty vs. Best Friends

Chuck and Moriarty start, as Moriarty gets the better of the exchanges and dances. Trent tags himself in and drops Moriarty with a clothesline. Running clothesline and diving back elbow in the corner by Best Friends. Double suplex to Moriarty but Bill runs through both of the Best Friends and dumps Trent with a clothesline. Bill hammer throws Trent and sends him hard to the floor. Bill follows up with some boots on the floor and tosses Trent into the guard rail. Back in the ring, Chuck gets the tag and gets cornered and beat down by both men. Moriarty in control throughout the commercial, flooring Chuck with a hammerlock. Chuck is on the outside now as Bill misses a big boot and crotches himself on the guard rail. Trent gets the tag now and it’s a pair of German suplexes before a release half-and-half to Moriarty. Trent looks for the suicide dive but Bill catches him and chokeslams him on the apron. Bill tags himself in and misses a dive, hitting his head on the ring post. Rising knee by Chuck and the half-and-half/Soulfood combo lands clean. GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT. Best Friends look for Storm Zero but Moriarty throws Chuck to the floor. Big Bossman Slam to Trent. Full Nelson/powerbomb combo gets a two count on Trent but Chuck breaks up the pin. Bill and Moriarty look for the Superbomb but Trent sends Moriarty’s head directly into Bill.. and low. Double superplex by Best Friends to Bill from the top! Two count. All of the members of the Blackjack Battle Royal are waiting in the crowd at this point. Moriarty hits a big boot to Trent on the apron but Chuck catches him with the short piledriver. Big Bill with a big boot and a chokeslam finishes this one!

Winners: Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

Rating: **1/2. Bit of an upset here, but nice to see Bill and Moriarty get a win after a lengthy losing streak and make a very formidable team.

All of the men in the battle royal hit the ring and a pull apart brawl breaks out to end the show. Orange Cassidy’s music hits and he makes the save, but Brian Cage and the Natural Nightmare’s follow and the brawl continues. Swerve is here too, watching intently.

Final Thoughts: As a go-home show, not great. Rampage is clearly the B-show, but AEW needs to do better to make it feel important… period. The matches were absolutely average at best and with such a deep roster, it needs to be better. 5/10.