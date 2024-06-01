Check in for an action-packed evening edition of Rampage!

AEW Rampage 5/31/24

From the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California! Tony Schiavone and Excalibur are on commentary and we are starting off with some HEAT tonight!

Match #1. AEW TNT Championship Eliminator: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Penta el Zero Miedo

Both men trade head locks and arm drags to start. Enziguiri by Penta and Takeshita falls to the outside. Penta feigns a dive and Takeshita turns his back, but still manages to back suplex Penta on the apron. Snap mare by Takeshita and a PK to the back. Penta fights back with an overhand chop to the chest and Takeshita eats it. Forearm by Takeshita. Superkick by Penta. Elbow by Takeshita. Brainbuster by Takeshita, who seems to be enjoying the beating he’s putting on Penta without much urgency. Two count. Takeshita puts the boots to Penta throughout the PIP. Outside-in tieres by Penta takes Takeshita off the top rope. Slingblade by Penta. Make that two. Takeshita rolls to the outside and Penta follows up with a tope con hilo! Back inside the ring, Takeshita holds on through a victory roll and plants Penta with a wheelbarrow suplex! Takeshita looks for a lariat as Penta ducks.. Made in Japan! One, two, no! Penta hammerlocks the arm and tries to snap it, but Takeshita pulls him through and hits a big clothesline. Two count. Missed running knee in the corner by Takeshita as he falls to the apron, but here comes Penta with a double jump Destroyer on the apron! Both guys are down and barely make it in before the count, trading elbows in the ring. Penta hits the ropes but Takeshita sends him flying with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Knockout elbow shot by Takeshita followed up by the Powerdrive knee and this one is over.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Rating: ***1/4. Lots of fun here, albeit it didn’t get nearly as much time as I would have liked. I guess when you’ve got five matches on a one-hour show, it’s a casualty of war.

Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith are with Renee. Jericho says he’s stepping down as commentator to focus on the Learning Tree.

Roderick Strong is with The Kingdom. Strong was the tenth person in the Casino Gauntlet the other night, so he’s even more angry at Ospreay. Strong wants to take it out on Lio Rush, tomorrow on Collision!

Match #2. Satnam Singh vs. Peter Avalon

Singh lays down for Avalon, only for Singh to bench press him. Goozle by Singh. Chokeslam from the knees by Singh. Two. Three. Bearhug by Singh and Avalon is out.

Winner: Satnam Singh

Rating: NR

Cage of Agony challenge any three guys tomorrow night on collision. Cage also welcomes Hechicero to the team, apparently.

Match #3. AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator: Toni Storm (c) w/ Luther & Mariah May vs. Viva Van

Van wants a straight armbar early but Storm escapes and looks surprised. Hip attack by Storm. Two. Three. Four. After a few hip thrusts… make that five. A running hip attack sends Van through the ropes and crashing to the floor from the apron. Storm follows Van outside and delivers some chops, before throwing her into the steel steps. Inside the ring, Storm delivers some shoulder thrusts in the corner as we go to a full commercial. Both women are trading elbows and right hands as we come back from commercial. Storm winds up and drops Van with an elbow. Van catches storm with a charging spinning back kick for two. May misses a charge in the corner and Storm responds with a Backstabber. Two count. Perfect Plex by Storm gets two. Van grabs a kravat and delivers some knees to the face. Running axe kick gets a two count. Storm escapes out of a straightjacket and connects with a German suplex. Running hip attack in the corner and Storm Zero finishes this one!

Winner: Toni Storm

Rating: **3/4. Nice showing here by Van, who saw some minimal success after the commercial. Storm continues to carry this division and she’s so good.

Saraya is in the back with Harley Cameron. It will *not* be May next week, because Saraya is going to beat the s out of her.

Match #4. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jordan Cruz

Flying forearm in the corner and roundhouse kicks by Kyle. Cruz fires some shots in but Kyle catches him with a double leg and advances to mount, delivering some open-handed ground and pound. Straight armbar by Kyle and this one’s over.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

Rating: NR

Match #5. Rey Fenix vs. Isiah Kassidy

Fenix tries to walk the ropes a bunch but Kassidy maintains wrist control, until he gets dropkicked in the face. Spinning back kick by Fenix before sending Kassidy to the apron. Enziguiri by Kassidy and an outside-in hurricanrana, but Fenix cartwheels out. Rebound kick by Fenix misses and Kassidy is there with a Poisonrana. German suplex by Fenix and both men are down. Fight spills to the outside as Kassidy bounces Fenix head off the steel steps, before borrowing a dude’s hat from the front row. Fenix attacks and sends Kassidy up the ramp, taking the dude’s hat and giving it back. Kassidy sends Fenix into the front row but Fenix throws Kassidy back. Kassidy Irish whips Fenix into the corner of the guard rail, causing him to fly over, and following up with a big crossbody after diving off a chair. Back in the ring, Kassidy gets two. Boots by Kassidy in the corner but he misses a splash. Double jump hurricanrana off the middle rope by Fenix gets two. Back suplex into a gut buster by Fenix. Two count. Kassidy counters Fenix with a stunner over the top rope, before following up with a big tope con hilo. Running Satellite DDT by Kassidy! Two count. Double wrist control pop-up Canadien Destroyer by Kassidy! Two count. Kassidy quickly runs up the top rope but misses the senton. Tightrope walk PK by Fenix. Fenix walks to the far side… Frog Splash! Long two count. Fenix has Kassidy up, double underhooks, into a sheer drop Pedigree/brainbuster combo? Yikes. Either way, that’ll get it done.

Winner: Rey Fenix

Rating: ***1/2. Excellent main event here, and Kassidy’s best singles match ever. So nice to have Fenix back who has not missed a step, and I can’t help but assume he’ll be in the TNT ladder match.

Final Thoughts: Whew, that was a lot in one episode of Rampage. However, what we got, was really good tonight. The AEW TNT Eliminator matches are probably all going to be great, and this was a good start. Kyle O’Reilly building momentum to tomorrow’s match with Ospreay was a nice touch, too. Fenix looks great upon his return, and should add even more depth to a stacked, all-time roster. 8/10.