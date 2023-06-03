Is this the most stacked Rampage on paper? With FOUR title matches, maybe, and I’m pumped for it! Let’s take a look:

AAA Mega Championship Triple Threat Match: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Komander vs. Dralistico

ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Emi Sakura

NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Action Andretti

AEW Rampage 6/2/23

From the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California! Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur are on the call and the participants are already in the ring!

Match #1. AAA Mega Championship Triple Threat Match: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Komander vs. Dralistico

Everyone misses dives at each other inside the ring as Dralistico hits a running tope that takes out both Komander and Vikingo on the floor. Dralistico with a springboard senton in the ring that gets a two count on Komander. Komander with a springboard from the apron but Dralistico trips the legs and comes off the top with a double stomp on the apron. Vikingo out of nowhere with a running double jump moonsault to the outside on top of Dralistico. Running enziguiri in the corner and an imploding hurricanrana off the top! Outside in Phoenix Splash by Vikingo gets a long two on Dralistico! Up and over sends Komander to the floor as Dralistico and Vikingo square off in the center of the ring. Running corkscrew kick by Vikingo get a two count on Dralistico. Springboard Code Breaker by Dralistico on Vikingo gets two. Running superkick in the corner to Komander by Dralistico as Jose the Assistant sets up a table on the outside. Komander responds with a double jump hurricanrana to Dralistico and a trio of arm drags to Vikingo. Komander walks the ropes and takes out both men on the other side of the ring with his patented rope walk dive. Rope walk 450 splash by Komander gets a two on Dralistico but Vikingo with a double jump corkscrew poisonrana instead! Wow. Komander and Dralistico land on the table on the outside and Vikingo with the running 630 senton from the ring to the floor puts Komander through the table! Dralistico was able to avoid contact and rushes Vikingo in the ring but gets rolled up out of a powerbomb for the three!

Winner and STILL AAA Mega Champion: El Hijo del Vikingo

Rating: ***1/2. I mean, it was insane. There wasn’t a lot of story and it didn’t make a lot of sense, but it was fun to watch. Winning with a roll up after all that insanity does say something, however, I’m just not sure what.

In the back, Mark Briscoe challenges Karen and Jeff to a tag team match against him and his partner… Aubrey Edwards.

Match #2. NJPW World TV Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Action Andretti

Arm ringer by ZSJ to start but Andretti cartwheels out and arm drags him over. ZSJ maintains wrist control and brings Andretti back down to the mat. Andretti scales the rope with a knuckle lock and hits another arm drag and a dropkick. Springboard tornillo by Andretti and a diving hurricanrana by Andretti. Andretti hits a tope on the floor but gets caught in an arm bar over the top rope as ZSJ catches him on the apron. Arm ringer by ZSK sends Andretti hard to the mat. ZSJ stomps on the wrist a bunch and secures a kimura trapped behind Andretti’s back. Andretti suplexes ZSJ out of it but the left arm is compromised. Disaster Kick by Andretti gets a two count. Pele kick to the arm of Andretti again and a few more stomps to the arm. Andretti catches another kick and delivers an enziguiri of his own. Andretti sets ZSJ up on the top rope before following him up with a single jump hurricanrana. Two count. Andretti has ZSJ up on his shoulders but ZSJ wraps up a bulldog choke that forces Andretti to adjust the positioning. Super kick to the face of ZSJ and a poisonrana by Andretti. John Wu dropkick in the corner by Andretti followed by a split legged moonsault! Two count. Double jump by Andretti but ZSJ catches the arm in mid-air and sits out into a Fujiwara arm bar! ZSJ grabs the far, injured arm now, and secures them both with his legs in a brutal looking double armbar that has the fans going nuts. Andretti taps!

Winner and STILL NJPW TV Champion: Zack Sabre Jr.

Rating: ***1/2. Great stuff here and a really cool clash of styles. Both men kept up with the other without issue and Sabre’s submissions are so brutal they literally have the fans “oohing and aahing.”

Match #3. NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Emi Sakura

Shoulder tackle by Willow and a pair of throws. Rapid fire chops by Willow in the corner now but Sakura hits a crossbody that sends Willow crashing to the floor. Sakura throws Willow into the guard rail and follows up with a basement crossbody to a seated Willow! Sakura is in control throughout the break now, grounding Willow with a headlock and putting the boots to her before we go to a full commercial. Charging low crossbody in the corner and a twisting Vader bomb off the middle rope get two. Double underhook by Sakura but Willow reverses into a crossbody of her own. Three stereo clotheslines and both women are down. Implant Buster by Sakura! No cover, instead Sakura lights Willow up with chops in the corner. Sakura looks to charge but Willow counters with a pounce and a cannonball in the corner. Two count. Straps come down. Babe With the Powerbomb attempt by Willow but Sakura fights out. Sakura runs into a lariat and NOW Willow finishes this one with the BWTPB.

Winner and STILL NJPW Strong Women’s Champion: Willow Nightingale

Rating: **1/2. Both women are beyond capable but that break in the middle really hurt it. Willow is on a roll and it’s awesome to see.

Match #4. Ring of Honor Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

Giftwrap by Shibata and a straight armbar force Moriarty to use his first rope break. Moriarty looks for a double leg but Shibata counters with a waist lock before getting elbowed into the corner. Dropkick to the knee by Moriarty, who traps Shibata in a leg lace roll up for a two count. Moriarty with some boots to the leg of Shibata and a toe hold. Shibata sweeps Moriarty and locks in the figure four. Moriarty tries to avoid the rope break and pry the leg off, but to no avail. Moriarty has no choice but to grab the rope and we’re down to one. Shibata with some heavy elbows in the corner but Moriarty follows Shibata to the far corner with a running knee and a half and half suplex for two. Moriarty runs right into a kitchen sink and follows up with a running boot in the corner. Basement dropkik by Shibata in the corner! Front chancery suplex by Shibata gets two. Shibata has the rear naked choke locked in but Moriarty uses his last rope break. After a reset, Moriarty pulls Shibata into the Border City Stretch. Shibata cradles Moriarty for two. Counter overhand right drops Moriarty and Shibata locks in the rear naked choke! Shibata sits Moriarty down and hits the PK for the win.

Winner and STILL Ring of Honor Pure Champion: Katsuyori Shibata

Rating: ***1/4. Everything you would expect, however in just about eight minutes which is criminal. Shibata isn’t even sweating yet. Tons of fun while it lasted, however.

Final Thoughts: If you’re going to give us some matches for no reason on Rampage, please, let them be this good. Great episode of Rampage, nothing dragged although all of the outcomes were expected. Still, I’m here for the good wrestling. 8/10.