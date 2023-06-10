A new number one contender for the AEW Women’s World title will be crowned tonight, that and a bunch of six-man matches on tap:

Trios Match: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Spanish Announce Project

Big Bill, Ethan Page, & Lee Moriarty vs. Bandido & The Lucha Bros

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Caleb Crush

AEW Women’s World Title #1 Contender Four-way Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue

AEW Rampage 6/9/23

Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur are on the call tonight from the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado!

Match #1. Big Bill, Ethan Page, & Lee Moriarty vs. Bandido & The Lucha Bros

Hurricanrana by Page to Fenix but Fenix responds with a dropkick to the face. Moriarty and Bandido in quick now as Bandido backflips over Moriarty. Springboard tornillo off the top by Bandido and a tieres. Big Bill and Penta are legal now. Penta SHOWS NO FEAR. Superkick by Penta and a series of leg kicks. Triple superkick to Bill now, who rolls to the outside. Huge right hand by Bill drops Penta, as Bill works him over by the guard rail as Moriarty and Fenix fight on the ramp. Bandido gets the hot tag but Bill responds with a big boot. Pair of running knees to Bandido in the corner by Moriarty and a wrist trap ripcord powerslam by Page. Two count. Fenix in now with a hurricanrana to Moriarty and a rebound hook kick to Page. Goozle by Bill but a superkick by Penta and one by Fenix break it up. Double superkick to Bill’s knees, and then face. Penta assists Bandido with a tornillo to the outside before turning his attention to Page with the Made in Japan! Fenix walks the tight rope and punts Page in the face. Superkick party to Bill and a dropkick off the top by Bandido. Rolling elbow by Moriarty to Penta with a Rolling Thunder Cutter by Fenix to Moriarty. Fear Factor on the apron with a double stomp by Fenix! Bandido looks for a moonsault on Page but Page gets the boots to the face and connects with a lariat. Page looks for the Ego’s Edge, but the Hardy Party is here. Page is too preoccupied with the distraction and Bandido connects with the 21 Plex for the win!

Winners: Bandido & The Lucha Bros

Rating: ***. Absolutely can’t go wrong with all of these guys, but it could have used some more time. The Page and Hardy storyline feels like it’s going on forever, but I’m here for any Lucha Bros and Bandido trios matches.

Match #2. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Caleb Crush

Body block. Spinebuser. Finito.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Rating: NR

Arn Anderson, Wardlow, and Renee Young are here and Arn delivers a scathing promo directed at Christian and Luchasaurus, who attacked Arn’s son Brock last week.

Match #3. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. The Spanish Announce Project

Bowens and Caster with some double team work on Serpentico. Atomic drop and a Manhattan drop to Serpentico before getting tossed outside. Luther comes in the ring and Daddy Ass discards him to the outside. Scissor Me, Timbers to Angelico. Serpentico breaks up the three-way scissor and he wants to scissor Daddy Ass instead but eats a right hand. Lots of quick tags throughout the PIP as Luther beats up on Caster on the outside but misses and eats ring post as we go to commercial break. Back from break and Bowens delivers a striking combo to Angelico and an inverted Olympic Slam with a dropkick assist by Caster. The Arrival to Luther and Caster drops the mic for the win.

Winners: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

Rating: *3/4. Meh. No offense to the Spanish Announce Project, but a win over them means nothing at this point and this one went too long.

Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Karen Jarrett, and Sonjay Dutt are here with Renee. Karen calls out Aubrey Edwards and Mark Briscoe accompanies Aubrey to the stage. Aubrey says AEW won’t sanction a match between the two, but if she catches her in catering she’s going to kick her ass. Mark Briscoe says while AEW won’t sanction a singles match, they will sanction a mixed trios match, and Papa Briscoe is their third partner!

Match #4. Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Mercedes Martinez

Chaos to start but Blue takes Mercedes over with a head scissors. Baker and Blue both miss superkicks and have a stare down. Mercedes and Rose attack both women from behind, now Marina Shafir attacks Mercedes from behind, because it’s no DQ. Shida makes the save with a kendo stick and runs off Shafir as it’s back to a four-way match. Rose beats on Blue in the ring as we head to our final commercial break. Blue comes off the top with a crossbody but Rose catches and powerslams her. Mercedes breaks up the pin. Snap suplex by Mercedes on Blue as Rose rams Baker into the railing on the outside. Back inside the ring Rose sets Mercedes up over the top rope, and goes to the top turnbuckle for the knee drop. Baker is up and dumps Nyla HARD on the apron and then to the floor. Mercedes connects with a big boot to Blue but Baker hits the Slingblade on Mercedes. Blue and Baker trade elbows inside the ring before Blue hits a superkick and a basement enziguiri. Baker looks for the Lockjaw on Mercedes but Rose is here to destroy everything. Double superkick by Blue and Baker to Rose. Superkick to Blue. Rolling elbow by Baker but Rose catches her with a chokeslam instead. Running knee by Mercedes breaks up the pin. Big knee to Rose’s face and a back drop suplex by Mercedes. Curb stomp to Nyla from Baker! Mercedes and Baker fight to the outside as Blue walks in and hits the SkyeFall on Rose for the win!

Winner: Skye Blue

Rating: **3/4. Well that was a finish I didn’t see coming and that’s awesome. The match had its moment but barely had 9 minutes so you can’t tell too much of a story with four women. Clever finish here though.

Final Thoughts: Not a bad episode of Rampage tonight. Things moved pretty quickly and the show was bookended by some pretty good wrestling so you won’t hear me complain. I’m interested to see what Rampage looks like going forward with Collision debuting next week, however. 7/10.