AEW Rampage 7/12/24

From the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi!

Match #1. Kings of the Black Throne vs. Premier Athletes w/ Josh Woods

Daivari ducks a high kick and tags Nese quickly. Nese hits the ropes but walks into a back elbow. Brody makes the tag and he chops it out with Nese. Brody misses a splash in the corner but he doesn’t miss a huge lariat. Brody tries to hit the ropes but Josh Woods pulls the rope down and Brody lands hard. Nese gets a running start and back flips over the top, taking out anyone and everyone on the floor. Back in the ring now and the Premier Athletes are beating over Brody. Nese charges the corner but Brody is there with a spinning Boss Man slam. Black gets the tag and here’s Daivari. Lariats by Black and a low foot sweep. Spinning back elbow to Daivari, to Nese, and a step-up hurricanrana to Daivari. Moonsault off the middle rope takes out Daivari and he gets a twp. Black grabs a Thai clinch and eats a bunch of strikes. Nese makes the tag but get high kicked. Josh Woods gets on the apron again but King trips the feet out. Daivari cracks Black over the head with Mark Sterling’s clipboard and pieces go everywhere! 450 by Nese but he overshot it, still landing it. Two count on Black. King pulls Daivari off the apron and sets him up for a crossbody through the guardrail, but Sterling gets in the way and he goes through as well. Sheer drop brainbuster by Black! Nese with a running European uppercut and he looks for another 450, but Black gets the knees up. Black Mass ends this one as King is choking Daivari over the apron!

Winners: Kings of the Black Throne

Rating: ***. Shockingly competitive match with the Premier Athletes getting a chance to show what they’re capable up, but they still fell to the House.

Match #2. Roderick Strong w/ The Kingdom vs. Ben Bishop

Bishop has to be seven foot. Kyle O’Reilly is on commentary with Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy, so that should be great. Strong breaks the big man down and hits the Sick Kick. Flying knee to the face. One, two, three.

Winner: Roderick Strong

Rating: NA

The Kingdom raise Strong in victory as The Conglomeration stare from the top of the ramp.

A video package of Deonna Purrazzo is shown, detailing what it means to be The Virtuosa.

Match #3. Rey Fenix vs. AR Fox vs. Angelico vs. Komander

Stereo arm locks and everyone trades roll ups. Fox and Komander mirror each other on the kip up and Angelico gets a triple boot to the face. Fox sends Fenix to the floor and moonsault off the middle rope. Outside-in rolling suplex by Fox gets two, as Angelico breaks up the pin. Low enziguiri by Angelico gets two on Fox. Fenix and Komander square off, trading chops. Imploding hurricanrana by Komander but Fenix pulls him into the ring post before walking the ropes and it’s PK time. Fenix heads outside and lays chops into Fox, and a big boot. Back in the ring now as Angelico gets chopped by Fenix, a lot. Commercial break time. Rolling Thunder Cutter by Fenix but Angelico catches him in mid-air with a Tequila Sunrise like submission, but Fox breaks it up. Diving trailer hitch by Anglico to Fox but Komander walks the ropes and hits a 450! Diving DDT to Fox but Fenix breaks it up with a springboard low dropkick. Crucifix Bomb by Komander to Fenix! Two count. Spinning back kick by Fenix and a double jump kick in the corner. Three guys on the top now as Fox gets dumped to the mat. Now, here’s Angelico, who gets dumped to the floor after attempting a Spider German. Komander moonsaults to the floor and Fenix flies in the ring with a Frog Splash! Arm trapped bicep slicer by Fenix and Fox taps!

Winner: Rey Fenix

Rating: ***. Exactly what we expected here, lots of car crashes and locks of kick outs. Fenix winning is always good, despite the end coming out of nowhere.