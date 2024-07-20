The King joins us tonight on Rampage!

AEW Rampage 7/19/24

From the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas!

Match #1. Trios Match: The Conglomeration vs. The Undisputed Kingdom

Shotgun dropkick by Cassidy to Taven and Ishii is in with a shoulder block. One for Taven. One for Bennett. One for Strong. Conglomeration with a double suplex to The Kingdom and Strong looks to slowdown the pace on the outside. The Conglomeration now lay strikes into Bennett inside the ring and Cassidy finishes it with another shotgun dropkick. Two count. Abdominal stretch by Kyle to Bennett as we’re knee deep in PIP. Ishii gets the tag and Bennett’s strikes have no effect, so Ishii chops the heck out of both Taven and Bennett. Strong sneaks in and dropkicks Bennett in the face, following up with a backbreaker. Ishii in trouble in the UK’s corner now as they make quick tags. Taven shifts his focus and that allows Ishii to toss him with a German suplex. Kyle gets the tag and he cleans house before locking in a guillotine on Bennett. Chasing the Dragon on Taven! Two count. Stundog Millionaire by Cassidy to Bennett and a lariat from Ishii. Corner clotheslines by The Conglomeration as Cassidy hits a suicide dive on Strong. Sick kick/Proton Pack/Frog Splash combo by the UK and it only gets a two count. Storm with some elbows to Ishii but he fires back with a headbutt and a tag to Cassidy. Suicide dive by Cassidy but The Kingdom catch him and throw him into the apron a bunch. Uranage by Strong to Cassidy on the guard rail. Strong in control now with a bunch of backbreaker variations and now, a crossface, as we go to a full comercial. Back from break and a Satellite DDT by Cassidy. High/low by Cassidy and Kyle. High knee by Bennett to Kyle! Orange Punch to Taven and this one is over.

Winners: The Conglomeration

Rating: ***1/4. Good stuff here, hot opener.

Don Callis hits the ring and so does Kyle Fletcher, attacking Orange Carridy. Here’s Mark Briscoe to make the save. Strong takes out Briscoe with a Sick Kick and the UK celebrate.

Saraya and Harley Cameron think it’s the company’s fault Saraya hasn’t wrestled in a bit. Saraya says all roads lead to Wembley and they’re scared of her.

Match #2. The Learning Tree vs. The OutRunners

Bill and Floyd start and Floyd gets dumped back to his corner. Jericho is on his phone on the apron, by the way. Body slam to Magnum. Double dropkick by The OutRunners but Bill destroys them. Running boot to Magnum. Jericho is tweeting. Bill with avalanches to everyone in the corner and now a chokeslam to Floyd. Jericho now gets the tag, who gets the pin.

Winners: The Learning Tree

Rating: NR

Match #3. The Butcher vs. Minoru Suzuki

Wasn’t Suzuki just knocked unconscious like a week ago? Both guys trade elbows early and this one is going to sting. Running boot in the corner by Suzuki. Butcher catches the PK and attacks the elbow and knee. Vertical suplex by Butcher for two. Suzuki lays in some body shots but Butcher looks for the half nelson backbreaker… and Suzuki evades. Drop step by Suzuki as he looks for the rear naked choke, only briefly, before the Gotch Style Piledriver.. Suzuki struggles, but he drills it! That’ll do it.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki

Rating: *1/4. Just enough to not be a squash.

Mark Briscoe says Tomohiro Ishii has officially joined The Conglomeration! Mark Briscoe cuts an amazing Briscoe promo, and Ishii will be known as Big Time going forward. Don’t be an s head… and other Briscoe-isms. Amazing.