Beach Break week continues with a big episode of Rampage!

Rush vs. Komander

Private Party vs. The Don Callis Family

Kyle O’Reilly vs. GPA

Owen Hart Cup Semi-Final: Hikaru Shida vs. Mariah May

AEW Rampage 7/5/24

From the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Don Callis are on commentary with Matt Menard recovering from the MJF attack earlier.

Match #1. Rush vs. Komander w/ Alex Abrahantes

Step-up tieres by Komander and Rush retreats. Komander looks for an asai moonsault but Rush pulls him hard to the floor and then does Rush things on the outside, choking Komander with a camera cable and throwing him into everything possible. Snap powerslam back inside the ring by Rush and a big double stomp. Rush just beats on Komander in the ring throughout the commercial break. Rush feigns the Bull’s Horns and punts Komander in the jaw. Rush then hangs Komander in the Tree of Woe and looks for the Bull’s Horns but Komander pulls himself up and comes off the top with a tornillo. Dropkick to the knee and a tope suicida to the floor. Asai moonsault by Komander! Back inside the ring, Shooting Star Press by Komander gets two. Crucifix Bomb, well, kind of, by Komander, and he gets another two count. Release German by Rush and a big headbutt. Komnader rolls to the apron and Rush brings him back inside the ring with a deadlift superplex. Two count. Both guys on the apron again and Rush chops Komander hard. Release overhead belly-to-belly by Rush sends Komander to the floor! Rush pulls him back in the ring by his mask and finishes this one with the Bull’s Horns.

Winner: Rush

Rating: **. Not much here but an elongated enhancement match.

Roderick Strong and The Kingdom have unfinished business with Kyle O’Reilly, and they’ll be ringside tonight.

Match #2. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Private Party

Don Callis Family attacks before the bell and here we go. Takeshita runs into a boot in the corner yet continues to double suplex Private Party. Fletcher stacks both guys on top of each other and Takeshita comes off the top with a senton. Hot tags now keep Quen away from his partner and we go to commercial. Kassidy gets the tag and comes in a house of fire. Senton off the top by Kassidy and Quen is here wth a 450, but Fletcher gets the boots up. Deadlift German suplex by Takeshita. Running leg lariat in the corner by Fletcher to Quen and a pair of stereo brainbusters. One, two, no! Superbomb by Takeshita but Quen counters into the Gin and Juice. Silly String to Fletcher! 450 by Quen and an asai moonsault to Fletcher on the floor! Takeshitaline to Quen and a tag to Fletcher. Double underhook snap suplex to Kassidy. Blue Thunder Bomb by Takeshita. Belly-to-back tombstone by Fletcher and this one is over.

Winners: Don Callis Family

Rating: **1/4. Felt similar to the opener, although Private Party got a lot bit more offense in. Takeshita and Fletcher are great singles, so no sense they wouldn’t make a great tag team.