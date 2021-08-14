It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to TNT this evening with the premiere episode of their new weekly television series.

Emanating from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. this evening, AEW Rampage features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom, as well as a star-studded four-man commentary team consisting of Taz, Excalibur, Chris Jericho and Mark Henry.

On tap for the debut edition of the new weekly AEW on TNT program is Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the IMPACT Championship in the opening match, as well as Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol for the TNT Championship and a main event of Dr. Britt Baker vs. Red Velvet for the AEW Women’s Championship.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. on Friday, August 13, 2021.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (8/13/2021)

The first-ever AEW Rampage show kicks off on TNT with the signature opening video intro that will start off each week’s show, ending with a narrator saying, ‘This is Rampage!’

From there, we hear Excalibur kick off the show and then he introduces his broadcast partners Taz, Chris Jericho and Mark Henry, all of whom run down the lineup for tonight’s show.

IMPACT Championship

Kenny Omega (C) vs. Christian Cage

After that, we head right down to the ring for our opening match of this, the premiere broadcast of AEW Rampage, as Christian Cage’s theme hits and out he comes. The ring announcer brings him down to the ring and we’ve got our first of three championship matches coming up now.

He settles in the ring and his music fades down. The theme for Kenny Omega hits and the IMPACT and AEW Champion makes his way down to the ring accompanied by Don Callis as the four-man commentary team talks about the stakes of this match here on the inaugural AEW Rampage show.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this big-fight feel showdown as the fans in Pittsburgh are going nuts with loud “AEW!” chants while swinging a lot of the black-and-yellow terrible-Baker towels. Omega and Christian slowly close in on each other and go face-to-face before locking horns.

We hear the fans break out in some dueling chants as the two back up and AEW senior official Brian Hebner backs up as well. The two lock up and here we go! Omega backs Christian in the corner and Cage turns him before backing up for a clean break. The pace and intensity picks up and we’ve already got some “This is awesome!” chants from AEW fans.

Christian gets the better of Omega again and does his own hand gesture before flipping him off to a big pop from the AEW fans in attendance. Omega fires up and begins to take over on offense. He looks for One-Winged Angel early on, but Christian avoids it and reverses into an Unprettier attempt but Omega avoids it and slides out to the floor to talk with Callis.

Cage sees this long enough and runs out after him, chasing Omega around the ring until the champ slides back in the ring and stomps on Christian when he follows in after him. Omega starts to take over control of the offense in this one, with Christian still showing signs of life but Omega ultimately cutting his attempts to come back short. Christian hits a nice dropkick that knocks Omega off the ring apron and the fans chant his name as he chops the champ and rolls him back in the ring.

Another “This is awesome!” chant breaks out and then a Callis distraction allows Omega to knock Christian off the top-rope, where he crashes out on the floor at ringside — hard. From there, Excalibur talks us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break, we are informed by the commentators that it has been all Omega in the offensive driver’s seat during the commercials.

We settle back into the live action now that we’re back and we see Christian Cage begin firing up for a big offensive comeback, as the fans inside the Petersen Events Center begin to come alive. Jericho has some fun bringing up the pink scarf that Callis is seen wearing at ringside as he panics with Christian coming closer-and-closer to finishing Omega off, with his near falls getting more and more near as each big move lands.

Omega begins to fight back into competitive form. He looks for a V-Trigger but Cage avoids it. Omega turns Christian inside-out with a nice unique move but Cage hangs on during the follow-up pin attempt. Seconds later, Christian has the Pittsburgh fans on their feet with another super close near fall of his own.

The champ hits a nice snap-dragon suplex on Christian and then hits another one. He starts to fire up, looking for the finish, which he signals to the fans. He hits the ropes looking for a V-Trigger but Christian avoids it but sliding under the ropes onto the ring apron. He chokes Omega up with the top-rope and then climbs to the top for a big splash follow-up that nearly finishes Omega off. The fans bit on the false-finish there with a huge pop and subsequent “AEW!” chants.

From there, we see Callis freaking out as he jumps on the ring apron and begins waving his pink scarf around to distract the ref. Omega hits a low blow and then out comes The Young Bucks with a steel chair. Omega hoists Christian up for the One-Winged Angel on the chair but Christian reverses into a Killswitch and hits it on the chair, which he quickly throws out of the ring. He then covers Omega and scores the big victory to capture the IMPACT Championship as the AEW fans in Pittsburgh blow the roof off with their reaction. Jurassic Express runs down to celebrate with Christian as the commentators run us through some match highlights of an amazing opener on the AEW Rampage debut show.

Winner and NEW IMPACT Champion: Christian Cage

