AEW Rampage 8/9/24

We see a graphic acknowledging the loss of Kevin Sullivan before the show starts.

From the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina!

Match #1. Darby Allin vs. The Butcher

Big boot by Butch before body slamming Darby into the turnbuckle and into the ropes. Darby is bleeding out of the mouth already so Butcher throws him into the steel steps on the outside. Butcher throws himself into Darby but Darby moves and he hits the steel guardrail. Coffin Drop from the top to the floor by Darby. Back in the ring, Butcher runs over Darby with a shoulder block and sends him into the corner with a big shotgun dropkick. Texas Cloverleaf by Butcher as Darby can’t reach the ropes, so Butcher powerbombs him. Two count. Butcher sets Darby up on the top rope and sends him to the floor with an slap to the face. Butcher swings Darby into the guardrail, continues to powerbomb him into the ring post, and then drop him back-first on the top of the guardrail. Chokebreaker by Butcher and a powerbomb. Two count. Butcher tries to set Darby up for a superplex but he bites the ear and delivers an Avalance Code Red. Coffin drop finishes this one.

Winner: Darby Allin

Rating: **3/4. Perfectly acceptable opener here, with Darby rebounding from some bad luck lately.

Jay Lethal challenges Adam Page to for a match.

Match #2. Wheeler Yuta vs. Rocky Romeo

Danielson is on commentary and here we go. Rebound kick by Rocky and a right-handed uppercut. Elbow suicida by Yuta and we’re headed to commercia.. Yuta uses his body as a weapon but he runs into a thrust kick by Rocky. Yuta comes back off the top with a diving crossbody and we’re down for two as we go to commercial. Yuta tries to slow the pace down and does, chopping Rocky in the corner. Sliced Bread on the floor by Rocky and we’re going to commercial. Back from break and Rocky has a chin lock, frustrating Yuta. Rocky misses a corner charge but gets tripped into the middle rope. Forever Clotheslines by Rocky but he gets caught with a clothesline of his own. Super hard chops in the center of the ring and Yuta catches a charging Rocky with a Manhattan drop and an enziguiri. Spinning side slam facebuster for two. Yuta heads up top but Rocky catches him. Top rope hurricanraa by Rocky! Sliced Bread! Two count. Rocky wants another Sliced Bread but Yuta holds on and drills him with a cross legged tombstone. Hammer and anvil elbows now and Yuta calls for the bell as soon as Cattle Mutilation is locked in!

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

Rating: **3/4. Nice back and forth technical battle, as Danielson adds a nice layer of seriousness to the table.