AEW Rampage 8/2/24

From the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina!

Match #1. Butcher vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuta eats a few hard shots from Butcher but comes back with a big elbow an a diving Octopus Hold. Butcher gets free and drops Yuta with a discus lariat. Big clothesline in the corner by Butcher and a one count. Back body drop by Butcher but Yuta sends him to the outside. Tope suicida by Yuta. who then tosses Butcher into the steel guardrail. Back inside the ring and Butcher counters with a big choke breaker! Two count. Butcher sets Yuta up on the top rope and he shoves Butcher off and follows up with a diving crossbody. Yuta goes up and over with a flying clothesline. Manhattan Drop and an enziguiri by Yuta. Flying elbow in the corner and one off the top rope. Deadlift German suplex by Yuta, with a bridge, for two. Yuta stomps the elbow of Butcher and locks in a kimura. Butcher powers out with a back breaker. HARD powerbomb by Butcher! Two count. Yuta paintbrushes Butcher, who then beats him down with overhand. Yuta backflips out of a back suplex and hammerlocks the arm and throws him into the top turnbuckle. Double overhook from behind and hammer and anvil elbow strikes. Cattle Mutiliation by Yuta! Butcher taps.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

Rating: **3/4. Fine opener here and a good win for Yuta.

MxM Collection cut a straight edge promo.

Match #2. Brian Cage vs. Manny Lo

Belly-to-belly by Cage and a big Cutter. Weapon X by Cage and this one is over.

Winner: Brian Cage

Rating: NR