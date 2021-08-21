It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening with the sophomore edition of their new weekly TNT series, Rampage, as “The First Dance” goes down from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

On tap for tonight’s show are a trio of advertised bouts, with Jon Moxley taking on Daniel Garcia in the main event, as well as Private Party vs. Jurassic Express in the AEW Tag-Team Title Eliminator Tournament and a women’s bout, with Jade Cargill going one-on-one against Kiera Hogan.

Oh yeah, some guy who just might be “The Best In The World” could show up tonight, too.

We shall see!

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage on TNT results from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Friday, August 20, 2021.

AEW RAMPAGE: THE FIRST DANCE RESULTS (8/20/2021)

The sophomore edition of AEW Rampage on TNT kicks off in front of the largest crowd in All Elite Wrestling history inside the United Center in Chicago, Ill. after the regular opening video plays to get this week’s show started.

From there fireworks explode as Excalibur welcomes us to the show and the camera pans around the venue. We settle down at the broadcast position where Excalibur welcomes his commentary partners Mark Henry, Taz and replacing Chris Jericho this week, Jim Ross.

CM Punk Kicks Off This Week’s Show …

We hear the fans loudly chanting for CM Punk and then the familiar sounds of “Cult of Personality” hits and immediately the crowd explodes as the man himself, CM Punk, makes his way out to kick off this week’s show with a big bang!

Punk takes his time and soaks in the moment, getting emotional in the process as the commentators remain silent and let the scene speak for itself. The crowd is going absolutely ape-sh*t the entire time. The camera shows some of the fans crying their eyes out. Punk leaps into a ton of fans arms at one point during his walk to the ring.

This is truly a historic moment, folks.

“The Best in the World” settles at ringside directly in front of the infamous “Brock Lesnar Guy” fan and smiles ear-to-ear. He jogs around the ringside area as fans chant his name. He hugs his wife, the familiar AJ Lee, and other members of his family, as fans loudly applaud him and his music cuts off. He heads into the ring as Excalibur promises we will hear from CM Punk in 90 seconds. On that note, we head to our first commercial break of the evening.

We’re back from the break and Punk says the crowd knows how to make him feel like Britt Baker in Pittsburgh. He says we’re going to take this as it comes. He says he needed to feel this before deciding what to say and do. He says he feels and hears Chicago. He holds the mic out and the fans begin chanting his name loudly.

He continues to say he’s not going to get to everything tonight but the good news is he’s got the time. He says Wednesday’s, Friday’s, a few Sunday’s a year — he’s not going anywhere. The fans go nuts again. He tells everyone listening that if any of his personal choices in his life and career leading up to this point let anyone down, he understands, as long as everyone else understands he was never going to get healthy staying in the same place that got him sick in the first place (WWE).

Punk asks if he can tell us a story. He takes his jacket off and shows an old-school CM Punk style “Best in the World” shirt with his logo on it. The fans pop. He sits cross-legged in the middle of the ring and begins telling his story. He talks about getting emotional on his way to the ring tonight and starts his story by talking about when he first had to leave Ring Of Honor. He said where he was going, WWE, was not going to be an easy place for a guy like him.

CM Punk Challenges Darby Allin To ALL OUT On Sept. 5

August 13, 2005 he left pro wrestling, he continued. August 20, 2021 he came back. The fans pop. He says he saw talent he wishes was around when he was 10 years ago and he thought to himself, why not go back. So now he is back. He’s back to work with some of these talents. He first names Darby Allin. The fans pop and begin chanting his name. The camera pans to show Darby Allin in the rafters alongside “The Icon” Sting.

We hear Punk address Darby directly. He tells him he’s good. He mentions some of the things he’s seen him do. He says he’s here to help. He says there’s nothing he can do that is more dangerous than wrestling CM Punk. He says accept wrestling CM Punk in Chicago. He tells Darby he’ll see him and Sting — September 5 at ALL OUT — LIVE on pay-per-view!

He says he forgot one thing. He says it’s years late but to everyone in the United Center — they can grab an ice cream bar for free on him on the way out tonight. His music hits and the fans go nuts again. The camera shows Punk and Darby back-and-forth as the fans start loudly singing along with Punk’s theme, Chris Jericho style.

Christian Cage Addresses Kenny Omega

We shoot backstage where IMPACT Champion Christian Cage addresses AEW Champion Kenny Omega. He talks about their ongoing rivalry and the issues between Jurassic Express and The Elite as well, before we head to another commercial break.

AEW Tag-Team Title Eliminator Tournament

Private Party vs. Jurassic Express

The team of Private Party — Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy — make their way out and head down to the ring for our first match of the evening here on AEW Rampage.

The duo from The Hardy Family Office settle inside the squared circle for the opening contest and their music dies down. Now the always-guaranteed-to-get-a-pop theme hits to bring out Jurassic Express.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus head out as the fans hum along to their music, which dies down when they get into the ring. The Young Bucks theme hits and the AEW Tag-Team Champions come out and take chairs to sit at the top of the entrance area for this match.

We hear the bell and it will be Jungle Boy and Isiah Kassidy kicking things off for their respective teams. The Lucha Bros and The Varsity Blonds are shown sitting in the crowd for this match. Kassidy jumps off to an early offensive lead, however when Quen enters the ring for some two-on-one action on Jungle Boy, the smaller member of Jurassic Express ends up handling them both by himself.

As he goes to make the tag to Luchasaurus, we see interference from Quen and Hardy lead to Jungle Boy getting beat down before tagging in the big man. They isolate him to their corner of the ring as we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break we see Jungle Boy in the middle of a fired up comeback. He takes it to both members of Private Party and then finally makes the much-needed tag to Luchasaurus.

Luchasaurus goes to work on Quen and Kassidy, easily handling both members of Private Party as the four-man Rampage commentary puts him over and the fans chant his name. He tags Jungle Boy back in and puts one-half of Private Party on the top-rope. Jungle Boy hops on Luchasaurus’ shoulders for the same spot he did on Dynamite, however the other member of Private Party hits him and ends up hitting a crazy flying Canadian Destroyer on Jungle Boy off of Luchasaurus’ shoulders for a super close near fall.

Quen hits a big missile drop kick off the top-rope. Luchasaurus gets guillotined on the top-rope. We see a crazy shooting star press to the floor from Quen, taking out Luchasaurus. The fans went nuts for that spot. Matt Hardy walks around to shout some advice to his men. The Young Bucks are shown sitting at the top of the stage still watching the action.

Back in the ring, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus hit a crazy double-team move countering out of a Silly String attempt by Private Party. Hardy hops on the ring apron for the distraction. Marko Stunt goes after him but Hardy knocks him off. Jungle Boy runs over and knocks Hardy down but is then rolled-up for a near fall, which he barely kicks out of.

We see Private Party go for their Gin ‘N’ Juice double-team move but Jungle Boy hits a crazy DDT to counter out of it. Seconds later, he and Luchasaurus hit the Jurassic Express double-team finisher for the pin fall victory to advance to the finals of the tag-team title eliminator tournament.

Winners and ADVANCING to the AEW Tag-Team Title Eliminator Tournament: Jurassic Express

Kenny Omega Address Christian Cage

We shoot backstage where we see Don Callis and AEW Champion Kenny Omega. Callis talks briefly but then tells Omega to tell Christian Cage what’s up. Omega tells Christian he ruined everything by beating him on Rampage last week and when All Out comes around next month, he’s going to retire him in front of everyone and make him wish he never came out of retirement. We head to another commercial break after this.

Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan

Now we head back inside the United Center where the theme for Jade Cargill hits and out she comes with “Smart” Mark Sterling. She makes her way down to the ring for our second match of the evening.

Already in the ring is her opponent for tonight, Kiera Hogan. The ring announcer introduces both ladies and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

We see Hogan immediately take it to Cargill coming out of the gate, however Cargill quickly cuts off her momentum and begins a one-sided beatdown that quickly culminates in her finisher for the win in what lasted all of a couple of minutes.

Winner: Jade Cargill

Mark Henry Interviews Jon Moxley & Daniel Garcia

We shoot to a three-way split-screen pre-main event interview, with “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry talking to the competitors in tonight’s main event on the sophomore edition of AEW Rampage.

Ahead of The First Dance main event, the AEW Rampage commentator talks to Daniel Garcia and 2.0 along with Jon Moxley, who build up the upcoming Moxley-Garcia showdown. We then head to a commercial break.

Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

Now we’re back from the break and we hear “Wild Thing” hit as Jon Moxley makes his custom ring entrance to the ring alongside his friend and frequent tag-team partner, Eddie Kingston.

Already in the ring is his opponent for tonight, Daniel Garcia, who has 2.0 in his corner for this one. The ring announcer introduces both guys and the bell sounds to get our featured bout of the evening off-and-running.

Straight out of the gate we see Mox charge the ring and start blasting Garcia with rapid-fire kicks in the corner of the ring. The former AEW Champion beats Garcia from one side of the ring to the other until finally he capitalizes on an opening.

Garcia now has Mox grounded and is working over the leg of Moxley that was softened up on this past Wednesday night’s Dynamite show, as the commentators point out on the broadcast. Mox reverses him but before he can go to work on him, Garcia counters back to his feet and takes back over control of the offense.

Mox again tries to make a comeback, but Garcia drops down to the mat and trips Mox up. He slaps a leg submission on the weakened leg of Moxley. Mox finally makes it to the ropes, forcing the hold to be broken. Garcia shows a mean streak and keeps stomping at Mox as the ref tries to separate them. Mox finally fights free.

The two meet in the middle of the ring and start wildly exchanging shots. Mox starts mixing in some headbutts to get the better of the exchange. He slams Garcia and plays to the crowd. He picks him up looking for the Paradigm Shift but Garcia counters out of it and ankle picks Mox. He gets Moxley on the ground and looks for a submission. He gets it on Mox but Mox eventually counters into his bulldog choke. Garcia taps out. Mox wins.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Sting & Darby Allin Help Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston To End Show

Once the match ends, 2.0 hits the ring and along with Garcia, they all start a three-on-one beatdown of Moxley. Kingston hits the ring but they guzzle him up as well. Finally, Sting and Darby Allin hit the ring to even the numbers game up a bit.

Now the babyfaces take over as fans chant for CM Punk. Sting hits a Scorpion Death Drop, Moxley hits a Paradigm Shift and Darby hits a Coffin Drop back-to-back-to-back on the heel trio. “Wild Thing” plays again as Darby, Mox, Sting and Kingston play to the Chicago fans. That’s how this week’s edition of Rampage goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!