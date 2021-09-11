It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their one-hour Rampage series on TNT.

Emanating from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio this evening, AEW Rampage on TNT is scheduled to feature PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo, Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster, Britt Baker, Rebel & Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho, Riho & Kris Statlander, Darby Allin and Sting’s response to Tully Blanchard, plus appearances by Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, September 10, 2021.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (9/10/2021)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual signature opening video intro that starts the show each and every Friday night.

From there, we shoot inside the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, OH. where the commentary team welcomes us to the show, with Jim Ross in the lead spot due to Excalibur taking the week off.

Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC

J.R. introduces his fellow commentators and then we shoot to the ring where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts immediately starts introducing the two competitors — who are already standing in the ring — for our highly-anticipated opening contest.

Roberts introduces Andrade El Idolo first and then PAC. The fans seem ready for this one in Cincy. The bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. We see these two stare each other down for a bit before finally engaging.

They start going at it, trading elbows and forearms, with El Idolo pulling ahead early on. He drops PAC, but PAC kips up to a nice reaction. Andrade puts him back down and then taunts the crowd a bit before going back to work on him in the corner of the ring.

We see PAC fight from underneath into competitive form in the ring, eventually knocking Andrade out to the floor before flying out over the ropes himself, splashing onto Andrade and then grilling Chavo Guerrero Jr. at ringside as fans chant “AEW! AEW! AEW!”

PAC runs and rams Andrade into the steel barricade at ringside and then rolls into the ring to break the count. He heads back out after Andrade and whips him into the barricade again. Now he brings Andrade back in the ring and continues the action inside the ring ropes.

Now PAC backs Andrade into the corner and chops the hell out of him. Andrade tells him to do it again, and PAC happily obliges. Andrade starts fighting back but again PAC cuts his momentum short and starts taking over again. Andrade ends up blasting PAC with a big DDT on the hard part of the ring apron.

After the DDT, PAC rolls out to the floor. He slowly recovers and then Andrade runs and leaps off the ropes and hits a spinning plancha splash onto PAC on the floor. He brings PAC back in the ring and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out at two.

As the action continues, we see Andrade looking to take the turnbuckle padding off the top rope in the corner. The two head up to the top-rope and Andrade lays PAC down in the tree of woe hanging out towards the floor. Andrade goes for a double stomp and both guys crash to the floor as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

We’re back from the break and we see the action still in progress. Things build to a big spot with both guys on the top-rope in the corner of the ring. We see a crazy hurricanrana that elicits a “This is awesome!” and “AEW!” chant from the fans in Cincy.

PAC and Andrade fight over near the ropes and we see PAC go for a sunset flip power bomb, however Andrade flips away, only to land on the floor and eat a big kick from PAC. Andrade ends up hanging PAC upside down in the tree of woe hanging towards the floor again. He goes for another double stomp from the top but misses. PAC follows up with a top-rope moonsault. We get a “Holy sh*t!” reaction chant from the fans afterwards.

Back in the ring, PAC lays Andrade out and heads to the top-rope. He connects with a crazy 450 splash and goes for the cover, but Andrade gets his hand on the ropes to break up the pin attempt in time. The fans chant “This is awesome!” as PAC takes a while to get to the top-rope for his Black Arrow. He leaps off as Andrade gets up but Andrade flips around the ring into a handspring for a Pele’ kick that connects on PAC.

We see PAC catch Andrade coming off the ropes for a crazy suplex overhead throw. Andrade roars and no-sells it as he pops back up, but now PAC does the same thing, this time launching Andrade into the turnbuckles in the corner of the ring. PAC hits a crazy reversal spot and lands in the Brutalizer submission. We see Jose on the ring apron with a stun gun, but The Lucha Bros run out to get him. As this is happening, Chavo sneaks in and hits PAC with something. Andrade follows up with the pin for the victory in an incredible opener on this week’s Rampage.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo

After The Match: Andrade El Idolo & Death Triangle Attack Chavo Guerrero Jr.

Once the match ends, Jose tells Andrade El Idolo how Chavo helped him win the match by blasting PAC with an iPad. This leads to Andrade decking Chavo Guerrero Jr. and leaving him laying as he heads to the back with Jose.

The Lucha Bros go out and deck Chavo for added punishment. They bring him back into the ring where PAC puts him in his Brutalizer submission finisher. A bunch of officials hit the ring to try and get PAC off of him.

Shawn Spears Sneak Attacks Darby Allin While Tully Blanchard Talks To Sting

After the post-match attack from Death Triangle to Chavo Guerrero Jr., we head to another commercial break. When we return from the break, Tony Schiavone is standing in the ring.

Darby Allin’s theme hits and out he comes along with “The Icon” Sting. Schiavone asks Allin for his response to the comments made by Tully Blanchard and Shawn Spears on Dynamite earlier this week.

Allin defends Sting and claims he doesn’t ride his coattails. He calls Shawn Spears a generic piece of sh*t. Sting then does his howl and claims Tully has some gall to talk about riding coattails considering he rode the Four Horsemen and Ric Flair’s in his career.

Sting asks Tully to come out here and settle things now. Tully Blanchard comes out the entrance tunnel and while he gets Sting’s attention, we see Shawn Spears sneak attack Darby Allin from behind after coming in through the crowd.

We see that Sting finally notices what is going on. He goes out to check on Allin as Tully laughs and walks off talking about how he and Spears pulled this off exactly as they planned.

Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson Talk About Their Arrival In AEW & The Elite

We shoot to a special vignette that features new comments from Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson. Cole first appears and talks about trusting Kenny Omega and The Elite with his life. He goes on to talk about Danielson and Christian Cage deserving respect for their body of work but promising them that he’s not even in his prime yet and could wipe the floor with both of them.

Danielson then appears in the vignette and talks about how good The Elite are but says they dress, talk and act like a bunch of insecure people. He says he would like to have his first match in AEW be against Omega, but that is up to him and The Elite. After the vignette wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Britt Baker, Rebel & Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho, Riho & Kris Statlander

As we settle back in from the break, we head back down to the ring inside the Fifth Third Arena for a six-woman tag-team match here on Rampage.

On that note, the AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. comes out alongside her tag-team partners for this bout, Rebel and Jamie Hayter.

The trio settles into the ring and Baker’s music dies down. Now “Ruby Soho” begins playing and out comes Soho along with her partners for tonight, Kris Statlander and Riho.

We hear the bell sound and we’re off-and-running with this match. We see Baker and Riho kick things off for their respective teams. Riho fares well and Baker tags out. Rebel doesn’t do any better so she tags out as well.

Hayter comes in but she too ends up getting beat down by Riho, including taking a 6-1-9 style move for a near fall. Baker ends up distracting the ref, which allows Rebel to get in a cheap shot on Riho from behind. This leads to Hayter taking over on offense.

As Hayter takes it to Riho, the commentary team talks about how strong the women’s division competitor is. Hayter brings Riho into her corner of the ring and her partners sneak in some cheap shots as Tony Schiavone talks us into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the commercial break, we see the action still in progress in the ring, with Hayter still dominating Riho. Riho is in the middle of trying to fire up for a comeback. Hayter walks over and blasts Statlander with a cheap shot. Riho gets Hayter after that and then tags in Soho.

Ruby Soho takes the hot tag and hits the ring going berzerker mode on Hayter with punches and then a big kick to the face before a back-sweep into the mat for a near fall. Soho takes in Statlander and the two look to hit Hayter with a double-team move, but Hayter ends up beating them both down herself.

Soho rolls out to the floor and Hayter continues to go to work on Statlander, before tagging in Rebel. Rebel and Hayter look for a double suplex on Statlander but Statlander avoids it and she reverses, hitting Hayter and Rebel both with a double-suplex of her own. She goes to work following up on Rebel for a pin attempt, which Baker breaks up with a running double knee strike.

Baker goes to work on Statlander but Statlander hits a falcon arrow and then tags in Riho, who is standing on the top-rope. She puts Riho standing on her shoulders and walks over to the middle of the ring. Riho leaps off and connects with a double stomp. She hits a splash out to the floor and Soho tags in and hits a Pele kick to Rebel for the pin fall victory.

Winnners: Ruby Soho, Riho & Kris Statlander

Mark Henry Interviews Max Caster & Brian Pillman Jr. Ahead Of Main Event

We shoot to our weekly pre-main event split-screen interview with Mark Henry talking to Max Caster and Brian Pillman Jr. ahead of tonight’s featured attraction main event of the evening.

Caster talks about Pillman Jr. surrounding himself with people who convince him that he is better than he really is. Anthony Bowens also speaks up and ends with a “mic drop” statement.

Finally, Pillman Jr. weighs in and talks about how he is going to end his issues with Caster tonight in front of his hometown fans in Cincy. “The World’s Strongest Man” wraps up the interview segment and we head to another commercial break.

Max Caster vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

We return from the break and the duo of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens make their way down to the ring rapping per usual, taking shots at Cincinnati along the way.

Once in the ring, the hip-hop tunes tone down and then Brian Pillman Jr.’s theme hits and out comes the hometown fan-favorite for tonight’s main event of the evening.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our final match of the evening here on Rampage. Pillman Jr. starts off well, but it doesn’t take long before he is distracted by Bowens at ringside, which allows Caster to take over the offensive control in the ring.

Now the commentators talk about the family and legacy of Brian Pillman Jr. as members of his family are shown sitting at ringside. Meanwhile, Caster continues to work him over with ease. As he shows signs of life, Caster jumps on the ring apron and distracts him again, leading to Caster pulling into the lead once more.

Caster dumps Pillman Jr. out to the floor and we see Bowens run over and get in some additional cheap shots as Caster ties up and distracts the ref in the ring. Pillman Jr. heads back into the ring and Caster drop kicks him and slaps a rear chin lock on him. The fans try and rally Pillman Jr. back into the fight.

Pillman Jr. starts to take over as Taz talks about Caster’s boot being untied a bit and how that can be problematic. Pillman Jr. rams Caster into the corner and follows up with a big lariat. He climbs up on him and hits the ten punch spot as the fans count along. Caster falls down to the mat and Pillman Jr. stays on the top-rope. Bowens ties him up but Pillman Jr. kicks him off.

The distraction was enough to allow Caster to recover and now he heads up to the top-rope and begins trading shots with Pillman Jr. Pillman Jr. ends up dropping Caster down to the mat below and then launches himself out to the floor, splashing on Bowens for a nice pop from his hometown fans. Caster ends up dropkicking Pillman Jr. out to the floor afterwards. He rolls Pillman Jr. back into the ring and comes off the top but Pillman Jr. moves.

Caster misses the mic drop elbow off the top and Pillman Jr. ends up following up with a springboard from the ring apron into a splash on Caster in the ring. He goes for the cover and scores the pin fall victory to earn the win in this week’s main event in his hometown. He immediately exits the ring and hugs and celebrates with his family.

Winner: Brian Pillman Jr.

After The Match: Jon Moxley Saves Brian Pillman Jr. From Attack

Once the match wraps up, we see Pillman Jr. back in the ring continuing his celebration as the commentators talk us through some of the highlights of the match. After this, Bowens and Caster attack Pillman Jr. from behind. They plant him in the ring with a DDT and continue to work him over.

Finally, Jon Moxley enters the scene, hitting the ring from the crowd without any music and helping fight off Bowens and Caster. They head to the back as Moxley and Pillman Jr. soak up the moment to close out the show in front of their hometown fans in Cincinnati. Thanks for joining us!