The Road Rager edition of AEW Rampage will air on TNT tonight at 10pm ET. The episode was taped earlier this week from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, and full spoilers can be found at this link.

The Road Rager Rampage will be headlined by Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish in the main event. Jade Cargill will also be in action as she defends the AEW TBS Title against Willow Nightingale, who answered her Open Challenge on Dynamite.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin in the opener

* We will hear from Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland amid tension in the tag team

* Max Caster and The Gunn Club vs. Leon Ruff and Bear Country

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Willow Nightingale

* Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish in the main event

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us later on for full Rampage coverage.

