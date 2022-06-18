Road Rager rolls into Friday night this week as we’re just over a week away from Forbidden Door.

TBS Title: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

Max Caster & The Ass Boys vs. Ruffin It (Leon Ruff & Bear Country)

Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish

Dante Martin vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Rampage: Road Rager

The hosts this week are Excalibur, Taz, Lord William Regal, and “The Wizard” Chris Jericho! Let’s get right to business!

Match #1. Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin

Martin adhered to the Code of Honor as does Moxley. Both man trade head lock takeovers and shoulder blocks to start. Head scissors by Martin takes Moxley to the outside as Moxley evades Martin’s double jump plancha. Both men return to the inside of the ring as Moxley invites Martin to chop him. Martin delivers three chops, but Moxley responds with a heavy one that drops Martin. Heavy Irish whip by Moxley sends Martin reeling. Back breaker by Moxley gets a one count. Moxley sends Martin into the steel steps on the outside and waits for the count. Moxley catches Martin and locks in a Texas Cloverleaf before transitioning into a Regal Stretch. Moxley bails and delivers knees from north south position. Regal knee by Moxley gets a two count. Moxley heads up to the top rope but Martin hits a standing dragon rana to take Moxley back into the ring. Martin runs up top but Moxley is there and hits a butterfly suplex from the top rope. Hammer and anvil elbows by Moxley but Marting ducks a sliding lariat. Enziguiri by Martin sends Moxley to the outside… double jump plancha takes Moxley out! Back in the ring, Martin waits for Moxley and hits a high cross body block for two. Martin looks for the Nose Dive but Moxley moves and locks in the rear naked choke. Martin walks himself up the top rope but Moxley follows him up top looking for a back suplex off the top. Martin holds on, Sliced Bread #2 off the top! One, two, no! Moxley catches a quick from Martin but Martin back flips out of it… right into an Ace Crusher! Moxley looks for the lariat but Moxley gets a sunet flip for two. There’s the lariat! Two count for Moxley. Arm trapped 12-6 elbows by Moxley and Martin looks out. Moxley transitions into an arm trapped wrestlers guillotine with his hooks in. Maybe it’s a Twister? I can’t tell. Either way, that spells the end for Dante Martin.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: **3/4. On paper, I expected these guys to have better chemistry. Moxley got a good win to build momentum to Forbidden Door, but this wasn’t the match I thought it would be.

Swerve and Keith Lee are with Tony Schiavone. Lee wants to know why he shouldn’t beat Swerves ass. Swerve said it was a singles competition, and he would have done the same thing. Here’s Team Taz as Ricky Starks says Swerve and Lee think they’re the best tag team… but they still haven’t beaten Team Taz.

Match #2. Max Caster & The Ass Boys vs. Ruffin It

Ass Caster is what I will call this team. Ass Caster attacks Ruffin It from behind and then scissor so there’s that. Quick draw by Austin Gunn. Mic Drop by Caster. Finito.

Winners: Ass Caster

Rating: NR. That match happened.

Hook is facing a NJPW young boy next week and DanHausen is excited. Hook says he’s got this.

Match #3. TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) w/ Big Stoke & Kiera Hogan vs. Willow Nightingale

How much do the fans love Willow? Big Stoke is on commentary so this should be fantastic. Stoke asks Jericho if he wants to be a baddie as Cargill gets a waist lock and a mat return. Willow looks for the POUNCEEEE early but Jade gets out of the way and pump kicks Willow in the face. Willow hits the ropes and has an awkward moment with Jade who looks out of place as Willow bumps herself out of the ring. Snap mare by Jade back in the ring as Willow retreats to the rope. Jade poses for what seems like minutes before rushing Willow in the corner, only to be caught with a pair of boots. Willow fires back with overhand chops and a clothesline. Missile dropkick off the top by Willow gets a two count. Fireman’s carry by Willow but Jade fights out as we go to commercial. Back from break and Willow hits a running hip attack followed by a cannonball senton in the corner. Two count. Gut wrench attempt by Willow but Jade reverses into a Pedigree. Jaded finishes this one.

Winner and STILL TBS Champ: Jade Cargill

Rating: *3/4. This was disappointing. Jade is week to week and while I understand she’s still new in the business, she needs the right opponent to shine bright and that wasn’t the case here. Willow was fun and Kris Statlander or Athena are good options to dethrone Jade.

Kiera Hogan hits the ring to attack Willow but Athena hits the “O Face”(?) aka the Eclipse. Jade grabs Athena but Kris Statlander is here to make the save.

FTR vs. Roppongi Vice vs. The United Empire is a winner take all the gold match at Forbidden Door!

Match #4. Bobby Fish vs. Darby Allin

Fish starts quick with some low leg kicks and some body work. Fish grabs Darby and drops him back first on the apron. Fish charges around the entire ring and looks for a chop block but Darby leaps over him and Bobby lands into the steel hard. Darby also got caught on the leg and did a 360 of his own. Darby back in the ring with a plancha to Fish. Darby looks for another but Fish slides in and catches him in a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Fish looks for the Muta-Sault but Darby moves out of the way. Fish rolls to the outside but Darby gets a head of steam and lawn darts himself at Fish on the outside. That looks BRUTAL every single time he does it. Darby is on the apron but Fish kicks Darby’s legs out. Dragon screw leg whip by Fish in to the steel guard rail. Fish is now jawing with the crowd in the front row as the referee checks on Darby. Another one! These look stiff as Darby’s head hits the guard rail hard. Big elbow by Fish on the outside. Outside in senton by Fish gets a two count. Back kick by Fish and a sliding lariat get a two count. Snap suplex by Fish gets another two. Another snap suplex. Fish holds on and floats over but Darby adjusts himself in midair and hits a Scorpion Death Drop! That was cool. Darby looking for a coffin splash but Fish counters into a rear naked choke. Darby walks the ropes and pushes back in a pinning combination that gets a two count. Code Red by Darby! One, two, nope. Fish escapes to the outside but Darby goes up top and hits a Coffin Drop to the outside! Darby is hobbling on one leg and rolls Fish inside, but Fish dives at Darby and both men fall through the ropes. Fish throws Darby into the steel steps. Fish focuses the attack on the legs and the ankle of Darby. Both men on the apron here and Fish locks in a standing ankle lock on the apron. Darby escapes but Fish hits a release German suplex on the apron! Fish sets Darby up on the top rope… Avalanche Falcon Arrow! One, two, no! Fish transitions directly into a heel hook but Darby stands up and traps the leg into the Last Supper! Darby gets him!

Winner: Darby Allin

Rating: ****. What. A. Match. Bobby Fish will forever be one of the most underrated wrestlers of this generation (look at his matches in ROH vs. Ishii, Lethal, Shibata, etc). Darby can do no wrong right now so it’s a recipe for success. I LOVED the story here as the veteran Fish picked an appendage and worked on it the whole match a la the Anderson’s. Darby using an out of nowhere roll up to get the win felt like a true underdog move as he was clearly beaten down and hurting, and he knows how to get sympathy.

Fish hops on Darby right after the bell and calls out Kyle O’Reilly. Here comes Kyle with a chair. Lights go out! It’s Sting! Sting hits Kyle low with the bat! Sting handed Darby the chair and Darby takes out Fish’s leg. Darby puts Fish’s ankle in the chair… Coffin Drop on the ankle! Sting and Darby stand strong as the show closes.

Final Thoughts: The main event saved this show from being a total disaster for me. We’ve had a string of some really good Rampage’s but unfortunately, it ended here. Go out of your way to see Fish and Darby, though. I’m sure we’ll see Sting and Darby vs. reDRagon down the line and I’m sure it’ll be awesome. 6.5/10.