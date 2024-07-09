The viewership numbers are in for the July 5th episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to Programming Insider, Rampage pulled in 309,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.10 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up from the previous Friday’s episode, which had 303,000 viewers and scored a 0.09 in the key demo. This was a taped show that featured matches in the Owen Hart memorial tournament.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.