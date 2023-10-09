The viewership numbers are in for the October 6th edition of AEW Rampage.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 365,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.12 in the 18-49 key demographic. The viewership number was actually 1% in viewership from the September 29th episode but down 12% in the key demographic, which was at 0.14.

Rampage was headlined by Komander winning a four-way luchadore showdown, which earned him a shot at Eddie Kingston and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship at Collision. The Mad King would go on to defeat Komander to retain his title.

