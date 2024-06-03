The viewership numbers are in for the May 31st episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 255,000 viewers and scored a 0.09 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up from the May 24th episode, which drew 222,000 viewers and scored a 0.08 in the key demo. It should be noted that neither this week or last week’s episode aired in its normal timeslot due to preemption.

Rampage featured top stars in action like Konosuke Takeshita, Penta El Zero Mideo, Rey Fenix, Kyle O’Reilly, Toni Storm and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.