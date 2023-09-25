The viewership and rating numbers are in for the September 22nd AEW Rampage episode, which was the promotion’s two-hour Grand Slam special.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 341,000 viewers, an increase from the September 15th episode of 335,000. They scored a rating of 0.12 in the 18-49 key demographic, a 34% increase from last week’s 0.09 rating.

Rampage Grand Slam saw the Hung Bucks (Young Bucks & Adam Page) win the ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship in the main event, as well as Sting and Darby Allin battle Christian Cage and Luchasaurus in tag team action.

