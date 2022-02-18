We are officially into our post-Cody Rhodes era of AEW and it seems like we haven’t skipped a beat, as per this week’s AEW Dynamite was one of the stronger shows in memory. Bryan Danielson and John Moxley have an interesting relationship, Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho look like they’re headed to a clash at Revolution, Adam Cole is torn between the Young Bucks and reDRagon, and so much more.

Let’s take a look at tonight’s card:

Serena Deeb’s Five Minute Rookie Challenge

Jay White vs. Trent Barretta

Adam Cole vs. Ten

Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin

AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk 2/18/22

We are still here at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee and could not have asked for a better crowd on Wednesday, so let’s hope this carries over. We have a very special start time of 7pm eastern and as a guy that likes to be in bed by 9pm, I for one, am thankful. We are bumped up three hours due to NBA All Star Weekend, hence the “Slam Dunk” title. Even though it’s a small touch, I like the specialized Dynamite and Rampage’s, to me it makes them feel unique.

Your hosts are Excalibur, Taz, Ricky Starks, and Chris Jericho.

Match #1. Adam Cole vs. 10

10-0 in AEW and it seems like Adam Cole is next in line for an AEW World Title shot. Rightfully so. 10 with the size advantage early and Excalibur is trying to sell us on the new Pam and Tommy Lee documentary. I digress. Cole goes for the pump kick early and 10 dumps Adam Cole with a German suplex that has Taz and Jericho feeling uneasy. 10 follows up with some punches in the corner but Cole counters and 10’s knee lands draped across the turnbuckle. Cole follows up and wraps 10’s knee around the post several times. Cole follows up with a neck breaker but a vertical suplex attempt gets reversed by 10 who stalls… stalls… and drops Cole. Cole rolls to the outside and 10 follows but he’s limping heavily on that knee. Cole throws 10 into the ring steps and he’s back in control. BIG forearm by 10 but he can’t make it across the ring on the bad knee and Cole follows up with a pump kick to the face. Cole channeling his inner Ric Flair as he drops all his weight across 10’s leg that’s hanging off the bottom rope. 10 is struggling to get back to his feet but Cole paint brushing him is allowing him to Hulk up. Spinebuster by 10 but he can’t get the three. Cole reverses and lands an enziguiri followed by a back stabber for two. Cole looking for the Panama Sunrise but 10 with a huge back body drop. An incredibly unsafe looking discus lariat only gets a two count. Cole with a running knee strike puts him in position for the Panama Sunrise but 10 counters in mid-air with a spear. Unfortunately, they’re right by the ropes and Cole is out before the three. 10 locks in the full nelson! Cole pushes off the top turnbuckle and covers for a two count. Back up but 10 locks in the full nelson again! Cole walks into Aubrey Edwards in the corner and delivers a low blow to 10, out of Aubrey’s line of site. Super kick to the back of the neck and Cole lowers the boom for the three count! Another good win for Adam Cole, and while 10 has a ton of potential, he’s still got a way to go.

Winner: Adam Cole

Rating: **1/2

We see a video package of the MJF/CM Punk promo from Dynamite that all culminates in a dog collar match at AEW Revolution.

Martch #2. The Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin

Hobbs starts early and avalanches Martin but that doesn’t last long. Martin with some fast strikes early and Hobbs bails to the outside. Martin goes for his double jump plancha but Hobbs shakes the rope and Martin falls backward. Hobbs hangs Martin on the top rope and gets a running start and sends Martin about 10 feet to the outside. Hobbs gorilla presses Martin into the ring from the outside, and then literally throws him about 10 feet in the air from pillar to post. And again. Sweet mother of mercy Martin is in the lights. Hobbs is like a lion toying with his kill at this point. Taz wants Hobbs to put the kid away and not toy with him. Martin gets a head of steam but runs into the boulder that was Hobbs. We’re back from commercial break and Hobbs drops Martin after a bearhug. Hobbs looking for a torture rack but Martin with some strong European uppercuts. Martin then eats a crossbody block but fires back with some clotheslines and a springboard European uppercut. Hobbs retreats to the outside but Martin hits a springboard twisting plancha and he’s in control. Martin with a missile dropkick from the top rope and this kid gets higher than anyone else I’ve ever seen. Two count for Martin. Hobbs reverses an Irish whip and hits a BIG spinebuster! 1, 2, 3! I did not see that ending coming. As of right now, we’ve got Keith Lee, Wardlow, and Powerhouse Hobbs in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. That’s a lot of meat.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Rating: **1/2

Tony is in the back with Jade Cargill, dressed like some combination of the Riddler and Ted Dibiase’s during his time in teal. They’re interrupted by Matt Hardy and the Bunny. Hardy wants the Bunny to get the next title shot. It’s on.

Match #3. The Professor’s Five-Minute Rookie Challenge: Serena Deeb vs. Angelica Risk

I don’t think we’ll be here long. Deeb doesn’t seem to care about the clock as she punishes Risk from the opening bell. Now Deeb is toying with her, taunting her in between stomps to the face. Risk tries to fight back but eats a brutal European uppercut. Deeb looks like she’s had enough and powerbombs Risk to the bowels of hell. Deeb locks in the Tequila Sunrise and that’s all she wrote.

Winner: Serena Deeb

Rating: N/R

Mark Henry wants to know why Switchblade showed up to destroy Trent Barretta? Because when you’re Jay White, you can show up whenever and wherever you want. White wants to remind everyone it’s still his era, and as a show of good faith to Adam Cole. Trent? then says he’s going to shut the forbidden door in that knife pervert’s face.

Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW World Women’s Championship and Adam Cole vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Heavyweight Title just announced for Revolution. Add to that, CM Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar Match, as well as Jurassic Express defending their titles in a triple threat tag match? Wow. That’s a hell of a show already.

Jay White vs. Trent Barretta

Seeing Jay White in an AEW ring feels right. Weird, but right. White is an IWGP Grand Slam champion and that’s no easy feat. “Too sweet” – “whoop whoop” dueling chants are here. We lock up and the crowd is absolutely ready. White and Trent trade some chops early, and Trent is a far larger man than I think he gets credit for. As a Long Islander, my wife and I used to go to the same gym as Trent and she told him she referred to our dogs as “Rapuppy Vice” instead of Roppongi Vice and he loved it. That’s a true story. I digress. Overhead northern lights suplex by Trent and White gets out of the ring early. White drops Trent back first onto the ring apron and the guard rail outside while maintaining head and arm control. Trent reverses and White hits the guard rail hard. Back in the ring and Trent follows White in, but White is playing possum and he dumps Trent outside with a Saito suplex. Back inside the ring and White is laying in the chops and then hits a dragon screw leg whip… followed by some air guitar, Tanahashi style. GO ACE. White slaps on the Muta Lock in the center of the ring but Trent escapes to the ropes. White with a waist lock that Trent tries to fight out of, but it doesn’t work and White hits a snap Saito suplex. The crowd chants for Danhausen who’s nowhere to be found. We live in a world where Jay White is wrestling in the AEW main event and the crowd is chanting for Danhausen. Wrestling is wild. Trent reverses an Irish whip into the corner and he dumps White to the outside. Trent with an asai moonsault and WOW did White leave him hanging. Trent hit the ground HARD and caught maybe an arm of White. Trent rolls White back in the ring and looks for the jumping DDT but White steps out and hits a German suplex of his own. White has Trent in the corner who’s able to grab the front headlock hit the swinging DDT. White is draped over the bottom rope and Trent with a basement dropkick to the face. Trent is setting up the spear on the outside but White counter with a knee to the face. White with a front headlock suplex into the barricade and an unfolded chair… the very same maneuver that took out Jim Ross and seriously pissed off Josh Barnett. Back in the ring and White hits a uranage for two. Trent ducks a clothesline and hits a half and half suplex followed by the Sexy Chucky Knee! 1, 2, no! Both guys are up in the center of the ring and we’re trading heavy elbows. A palm strike to Trent’s chest drops him but he’s up and hits a stiff standing lariat. Piledriver by Trent! That’s got to be it and… no! Trent looking for Strong Zero but White slithers out and he’s in position… Blade Runner! Count to a hundred! Great showing for Jay White here and commentary did a heck of a job putting him over as a main event player.

Winner: Jay white

Rating: ***3/4.

Orange Cassidy is in the ring to check on Trent but White isn’t pleased with that. White apologizes to Cassidy, albeit sarcastically, and makes his way to the back.

Final Thoughts: Another fun episode of Rampage as the build to Revolution continues. Jay White is an interesting addition to the AEW roster and already looks to be positioned like a top guy, whereas the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match is looking like a bunch of big dudes throwing big objects at each other and I’m here for it. 8/10.