AEW taped matches for the February 17 Slam Dunk edition of Rampage on Wednesday night at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers:

* AEW World Trios Champions The Elite retained over Top Flight and AR Fox. After the match, The House of Black appeared on the ramp and then disappeared

* Ricky Starks defeated Daniel Garcia. Sammy Guevara tried to assist Garcia during the match but Action Andretti stopped him

* Don Callis was shown backstage trying to recruit Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill retained over VertVixen

* Dustin Rhodes defeated Swerve Strickland by DQ when Parker Boudreaux attacked as Rhodes was going for CrossRhodes on Strickland. Keith Lee then ran out to make his return, saving Rhodes

Rampage airs every Friday at 10pm ET on TNT but this week there will be a special start time of 7pm ET.

