The viewership numbers are in for the July 26th episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to the PW Torch, the program drew 306,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.10 in the 18-49 demographic. This is slightly up from the July 19th episode, which only drew 284,000 viewers. The demo numbers was the same as it was a week ago. Like SmackDown, Rampage was up against the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.

Rampage was taped immediately following the July 24th Dynamite from the Bridgestone Arena. It featured the Royal Rampage matchup that was won by Darby Allin, with Kris Statlander, Lance Archer and more in action on the show. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming.