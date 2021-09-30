The following AEW Rampage spoilers were taped tonight in Rochester, NY to air on Friday’s show:

* Bryan Danielson defeated Nick Jackson by submission with the Cattle Mutilation. After the match, a brawl broke out with Danielson, Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Jurassic Express vs. The Elite’s Young Bucks, Adam Cole and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to promote next Wednesday’s tag match

* Jade Cargill defeated Thunder Rosa and Nyla Rose

* Orange Cassidy defeated Jack Evans in a Hair Match. After the match, Matt Hardy tried to bring out the Hardy Family Office but they were stopped by The Dark Order and Best Friends

