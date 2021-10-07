The following AEW Rampage spoilers were taped on Wednesday in Philadelphia, to air this Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT:

* CM Punk defeated Daniel Garcia by submission with the Anaconda Vice

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros retained over The Acclaimed

* Jade Cargill defeated Skye Blue. After the match, Cargill attacked Blue until Thunder Rosa made the save with a steel chair

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks retained over Brian Cage in a Street Fight

