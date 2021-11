The following AEW Rampage spoilers were taped on Wednesday night at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia:

* Darby Allin defeated Billy Gunn

* Jade Cargill defeated Red Velvet to advance in the TBS Title Tournament

* Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defeated Adam Cole and Bobby Fish

These matches will air tomorrow night at 10pm ET on TNT. Be sure to join us for live coverage.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.