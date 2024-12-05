Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana, the following matches were taped for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage:

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Kazuchika Okada def. Mark Briscoe

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho cut a promo and called himself the King of New York. He targeted Matt Cardona, and Cardona came to the ring. Cardona highlighted his run in recent years and said he was the King of New York. He said he would beat Jericho for the title. Jericho slapped him, and Cardona slapped him back. Bryan Keith attacked Cardona, and Jericho joined in. Jericho whipped Cardona with the ROH World Championship. Jericho and Keith left Cardona laid out.

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Daniel Garcia def. The Beast Mortos

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Ricochet def. Komander.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.