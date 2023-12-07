The December 8, 2023 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the Centre Bell in Montreal, QC, CA. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

Orange Cassidy defeated Angelico (with Serpentico)

Renee Paquette interviewed Hook. Wheeler Yuta interrupted and challenged Hook to a match under FTW rules.

Abadon defeated Trish Adora. After the match, the lights went out and Julia Hart appeared in the ring and dropped the TBS title. Abadon grabbed it. The lights went out again and when they came back on, both Hart and the title were gone.

The Don Callis Family (Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita) defeated Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal. Don Callis was on commentary.

Renee Paquette interviewed Top Flight and Action Andretti, accepting Penta’s challenge for a trios match.

Bryan Danielson defeated Daniel Garcia in a Blue League Continental Classic match. Danielson scored the win via the LeBell Lock.