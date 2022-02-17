Friday’s Slam Dunk edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN after Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers:
* Adam Cole defeated 10 of The Dark Order
* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dante Martin in a Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier
* Serena Deeb defeated a local enhancement talent in The Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge
* Jay White defeated Trent Beretta
These matches will air this Friday at a special early start time of 7pm ET on TNT.
