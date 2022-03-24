Friday’s AEW Rampage episode was taped tonight at the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas after AEW Dynamite went off the air. The following spoilers will air on Friday night:

* Dustin Rhodes defeated Lance Archer. Rhodes was beat down by Archer after the match

* Fuego del Sol came to the ring for a promo and called out House of Black. This brings out Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews to confront him. They beat Fuego up until The Dark Order made the save

* reDRagon defeated Alan “5” Angels and Preston “10” Vance

* Nyla Rose defeated Madi Wrenkowski

* They did the segment with QT Marshall presenting Hook with a “Certificate of Accomplishment” and Hook was over in a big way. This was apparently done to set up a match between Hook and Danhausen

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks retained over Swerve Strickland. The biggest reactions of Rampage went to Starks and Swerve, and some of the biggest of the whole night. Keith Lee and Powerhouse Hobbs got involved to set up a tag team match at a later date. Swerve and Lee announce their tag team name as “Swerve In Their/Our Glory”

AEW Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.