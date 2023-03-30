The March 31 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers:

* Sammy Guevara defeated Konosuke Takeshita. This match went long and was great. Don Callis was not with Takeshita due to the Dynamite injury

* Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor defeated AEW World Trios Champions Brody King and Malakai Black by DQ when King put Taylor through a table at ringside. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy tried to make the save but Buddy Matthews took him out. The House of Black then took out Cassidy and The Best Friends

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Marina Shafir. Mark Sterling announced that he and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill are suing Valkyrie. He sent a woman to the ring with lawsuit papers but Taya hit her with Road to Valhalla. Cargill went for the ring but Sterling and Leila Grey held her back

* Juice Robinson defeated Action Andretti. Juice went to attack Andretti after the match but Ricky Starks made the save to end the show

