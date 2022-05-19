The Friday, May 20 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* Taz, Chris Jericho and Excalibur were on commentary

* House of Black’s Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews defeated 10 and Evil Uno of The Dark Order and Fuego Del Sol. This was the opener and a good match. King pinned Uno after a Gonzo Bomb. After the match, Death Triangle came out to the stage and unveiled a House of Black tombstone with the Double Or Nothing logo on it

* Shawn Spears defeated Big Damo. AEW previously announced that Spears would be wrestling “A Giant” on Rampage. This was the surprise AEW debut of former WWE star Killian Dain, who received a big pop from the crowd Spears cut a promo after the match and said he’s the Giant Killer, and he’s ready for Wardlow in the Steel Cage

* Kris Statlander defeated Red Velvet in a quarter-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament with Ruby Soho on commentary. After the match, Kiera Hogan and Velvet tried to attack Statlander but Soho made the save. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill got involved until she and The Baddies got the upperhand. Anna Jay then made the save and ended up grabbing Mark Sterling by the crotch

* AEW TBS Champion Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, Paige VanZant and Dan Lambert cut promos in the ring. They took shots at Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and others. Scorpio said he wants the TNT Title belt back from Guevara. Guevara, Conti and Frankie Kazarian then appeared on the big screen from outside in the parking lot. They proposed a mixed tag team match and said if they don’t get it, they will destroy the belt. Lambert fired back and denied their offer. Guevara then destroyed the belt with a sledgehammer

* Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson defeated Matt Sydal and Dante Martin in the main event

* AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan came out after the taping and thanked the Houston crowd once again. He said he can’t wait to bring AEW back to Houston, which he called an awesome wrestling city

Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT, but this week’s show will air at 7pm ET due to the NBA Playoffs.

