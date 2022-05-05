The May 6 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers from the taping, courtesy of Ryan Schultz:

* Toni Storm and Ruby Soho defeated Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Storm pinned Baker for the win after a good match. A graphic aired for Storm vs. Hayter in The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, presumably on Dynamite

* Hook defeated JD Drake in a short bout. After the match, Danhausen came out to greet Hook in the ring as the crowd chanted “Hookhausen!” at them. It appeared Hook was still not interested in aligning with Danhausen. Tony Nese interrupted to challenge Danhausen to a match at a later date

* Shawn Spears came out to cut a promo, carrying a steel chair with “Giant Killer” on it. Spears said Wardlow might be the real giant of pro wrestling, but he’s the Giant Killer

* There was a promo with AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and Dan Lambert in the ring. Lambert got huge heat by insulting Baltimore fans after first talking about being from the area. He accused fans of ruining the city and said that’s why he claims Miami now. Page cut a babyface promo on Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara. Sky said he’s now restoring prestige to the TNT Title, so Lambert must return his version to the ATT trophy case. Frankie Kazarian interrupted and he will now challenge Sky for the title “next week” so presumably next Friday’s Rampage

* Riho defeated Yuka Sakazaki to qualify for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. This was a really good match that was given some time

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks and AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy brawled on the stage to build to their FTW Title match on next week’s Dynamite

* Jay Lethal defeated Konosuke Takeshita in the main event. Lethal got the win after Lethal Injection. After the match, Lethal and Sonjay Dutt double teamed Takeshita until Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta made the save. Satnam Singh stopped them and beat up Best Friends while Cassidy avoided him. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe ran down with a steel pipe but security and officials stopped him on the ramp, preventing him from going further

Rampage airs every Monday night at 10pm ET via TNT, but this week’s show will have a special early start time of 5:30pm ET due to the NHL Playoffs.

