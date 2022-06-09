The June 10 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO, after Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Taz, Chris Jericho and Excalibur were on commentary

* Eddie Kingston defeated Jake Hager. Kingston got the pin after two spinning back-fists

* Tony Schiavone interviewed Britt Baker. She blames last week’s loss on Toni Storm and says as much as she misses the AEW Women’s World Title, the title is missing her more

* Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal defeated Mat Fitchett and Davey Vega. Singh made his in-ring debut here, and hit a high crossbody on both opponents at one point. Lethal delivered Lethal Injection for the pin. After the match, Singh hit a rough twisting Razor’s Edge

* Lexy Nair interviewed Hook and Danhausen. This was said to be a comedy segment. Hook stayed quiet but it was revealed that they both brought brand new cars after defeating Tony Nese and Mark Sterling at Double Or Nothing

* Kris Statlander defeated Red Velvet. Stokely Hathaway, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan were at ringside for Velvet. After the match, Cargill and Hogan attacked Statlander until Anna Jay made the save. Athena came out and tried to attack Cargill but officials held her back

* Mark Henry interviewed the main event competitors

* AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR and Trent Beretta defeated NJPW’s The United Empire (Will Ospreay, Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher) in the Trios main event. United Empire member Aaron Henare was also at ringside for Ospreay, Davis and Fletcher

For those who missed it, you can click here for details and video from Ospreay’s debut on Dynamite.

* After the taping, AEW President Tony Khan came out and thanked the crowd. He praised FTR and said it would be great to bring ROH back to pay-per-view this summer. Khan then introduced Hook and Danhausen. Khan thanked the crowd for being one of the best ever in AEW history, then wished everyone a goodnight

AEW Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.