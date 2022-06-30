The July 1 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, after the Blood & Guts Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Brody King won the two-ring Royal Rampage match to earn the first title shot from Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at a later date. The match also featured Rush making his in-ring debut, Frankie Kazarian, Orange Cassidy, Tony Nese, Matt Hardy, John Silver, Dustin Rhodes, Darby Allin, The Butcher, The Blade, “Hangman” Adam Page, Powerhouse Hobbs, Dante Martin, Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, FTW Champion Ricky Starks, Penta Oscuro, Konosuke Takeshita, and Max Caster. King last eliminated Allin to get the win

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defeated Bishamon (Yoshi-Hashi, Hirooki Goto) in a non-title match

* Toni Storm defeated Nyla Rose in the main event. A lot of people left before the match started. After the match, Marina Shafir rushed Storm and beat her down. AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa made the save. Storm offered a handshake to Rosa and she accepted

Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.

