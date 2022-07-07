The July 8 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday at the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial in Rochester, NY, after Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers:
* Eddie Kingston defeated Konosuke Takeshita
* Serena Deeb and ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez defeated Kayla Sparks and Christina Marie. Deeb attacked Martinez after the match
* Gates of Agony defeated ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty. Gresham walked out on Moriarty and joined Tully Blanchard Enterprises
* Orange Cassidy defeated Tony Nese
Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.