The August 31 edition of AEW Rampage was tonight from the NOW Arena Chicago, IL. Courtesy of Alan Bowman, below are spoilers:

* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver won the 20-man Tag Team Battle Royal to become the new #1 contenders to the ROH Tag Team Titles for a match at All Out with Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF defending. The other teams were Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis), The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon), The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch), The Butcher and The Blade, The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum), Action Andretti and Darius Martin, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta), The Hardys (Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy), and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona). At one point, the graphic had Matt Menard and Angelo Parker but they were replaced by The Butcher and The Blade

* Aussie Open ends up brawling with Chris Jericho at the announce table until Sammy Guevara makes the save

* AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo and Nick Wayne defeated Kip Sabian and Gringo Loco

* Adam Page defeated Bryan Keith. This was the official debut for indie star Keith

* Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale defeated Taya Valkyrie and Anna Jay

Rampage airs every Friday night a 10pm ET on TNT.

