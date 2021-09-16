AEW taped matches for this Friday’s Rampage episode at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ tonight. Thanks to Perry Phillips for the following spoilers:

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros defeated The Butcher and The Blade. Private Party attacked after the match but Santana and Ortiz made the save

* Anna Jay defeated The Bunny

* Mark Henry hosted a face-to-face segment with Ruby Soho and AEW World Women’s Champion Britt Baker. This was said to be a strong segment

* TNT Champion Miro retained over Fuego Del Sol

