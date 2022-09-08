The September 9 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY after AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* AEW World Title Grand Slam Tournament Match: Sammy Guevara defeated Darby Allin due Anna Jay distracting the referee, which allowed Guevara the chance to hit a low blow on Allin. Tay Melo slid Allin’s skateboard into the ring and Guevara powerbombed Allin onto it. Sammy then got the pin with his finisher, and rolled Allin’s skateboard down the ramp after the match to taunt him. Sting was not present. Allin will now face Jon Moxley in the semi-finals

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe comes to the ring and re-introduces himself, says it feels good to be back in AEW. Joe says he owes the fans a lot of violence but he’s here and open for business. Mark Sterling, Josh Woods and Tony Nese interrupt. Woods says he deserves a ROH World TV Title shot for saving Sterling’s life on Dynamite. Joe agrees and wants to fight right now. Sterling interrupts and says we will do the match next week in Albany on Rampage, not tonight in Buffalo

* Miro appeared on the screen in a promo and said God is a fraud because his gold hangs around the waist of other men. Miro says he should be in the AEW World Title Tournament

* Serena Deeb defeated Madison Rayne by submission

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill cuts a promo on her win over Athena at All Out. She wondered if there’s anyone who can stop her after 37 straight wins and said she won’t be slowing down any time soon

* Powerhouse Hobbs cut a promo on how The Factory failed to get the job done against Ricky Starks, so he had to put Starks six feet deep at All Our. Hobbs declares himself to be the monster and says he will now show everyone how he can be a beast in the ring

* Mark Henry interviewed people for the main event. William Regal said he hired Dax Harwood so he knows how good Dax is, but he’s not as good as Claudio Castagnoli. Dax said he knows what he’s up against but this is how he feeds his family and tonight he will win the ROH World Champion

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retained over IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood. This was a slobberknocker, they beat the hell out of each other. Great match but king of long. The crowd seemed extremely flat and pretty much dead, probably tired at the end of the night. A lot of people left before the Rampage taping even started

Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.

