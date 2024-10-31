This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is “in the can.”

Following the live AEW Fright Night Dynamite show on Wednesday, October 30, All Elite Wrestling taped matches for the Friday, November 1 episode of AEW Rampage.

Featured below are complete spoilers.

* LFI (Rush, Dralistico & The Beast Mortos) defeated The Butcher, JD Drake & BEEF

* Taya Valkyrie (w/ Deonna Purrazzo) defeated Zoey Lynn. Later, Stokely Hathaway interrupted Valkyrie’s backstage interview with Renee Paquette and said Lynn was badmouthing The Vendetta (Purrazzo and Valkyrie), so she came back out and beat on Lynn again.

* Queen Aminata defeated Leila Grey

* Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin) & Action Andretti defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & John Silver). During the match, Dante tried to stop Andretti from removing the bandages from Reynolds’ ribs. Andretti finally did it, hit a split-legged moonsault, and Andretti pinned Reynolds. Both Top Flight and Dark Order weren’t happy, but everyone shook hands afterward.

* Komander defeated Lio Rush. Afterward, Top Flight and Andretti came out to the aisle and confronted Rush. Andretti handed him Reynolds’ bandage from earlier and said, “Do whatever you gotta do.”

* Shane Taylor (w/ Lee Moriarty) defeated Serpentico in a pre-show match. The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) made the save as Taylor attempted to remove Serpentico’s mask afterward.

(H/T: Josh Nason & F4WOnline.com)