This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is in the can.

At the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show on Wednesday night, October 2, matches were taped inside the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. for this Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage spoilers for October 4.

AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (Air Date: October 4, 2024) * Queen Aminata def. Harley Cameron. Serena Deeb attacked Aminata, but Britt Baker made the save

* The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy) def. The Learning Tree (Big Bill & Bryan Keith). Chris Jericho was on commentary

* Kamille (with Mercedes Mone) def. Zoey Lynn

* Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & Katsuyori Shibata def. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) & AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry

